Vu GloLED TV launched in India in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch sizes: Check detailed pricing
Vu GloLED TV launched in India with starting price of Rs 33,999: Check details

The Glo Panel and Glo AI processor have also been used in Vu100 (100-inch TV), Vu Masterpiece QLED TV

Vu GloLED Smart TV

The Vu GloLED TV uses Google TV OS and gets hands-free far-field microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands as well as ambient light sensor to automatically adjust TV settings

Vu has launched the new Vu GloLED TV in India with its Glo Panel, Glo AI processor and Google TV OS starting at Rs 33,999. Vu claims Glo Panel with the Glo AI processor, increases brightness by 60 percent. The Vu GloLED TV has a NTSC colour gamut of 94 percent, far more than normal 4K LED TVs which have a NTSC colour gamut of 72 percent and very close to an OLED which has an NTSC colour gamut of 100 percent. The Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer with sound output of 104 watts. Also Read - Thomson launches new QLED smart TVs with Google TV in India: Check price, specs

The Vu GloLED TV will be available from 13th September 2022, for sale on Flipkart & retails outlets in different sizes – 50 inches (₹ 33,999), 55 inches (₹ 38,999), 65 inches (₹ 57,999), and with the additional size of 43 inches to be launched during Diwali. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

The Vu GloLED TV uses Google TV OS and gets hands-free far-field microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands as well as ambient light sensor to automatically adjust TV settings under different lighting conditions. The Vu GloLED TV features cricket mode called Advanced Cricket Mode. Also Read - Google TV is finally bringing personalised profiles for users

The Glo Panel and Glo AI processor have also been used in Vu100 (100-inch TV), Vu Masterpiece QLED TV. It offers Cricket Mode, Pixelium Glass technology, Cinema Mode, Upscaler OTT software technology etc. to over 3 million customers.

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of Vu Technologies, said, “For over a decade, Vu Televisions has launched the latest innovations in televisions and displays in the India. The Vu Masterpiece Glo TV, which was launched in March 2022, has been delivered to more than 9,000 customers across India (at an average price of Rs.1 lakhs per unit) and is the largest selling QLED television online. We kept getting feedback from our customers asking for a similar kind of product but based on a budget-friendly 4K LED panel. Hence, we developed the Vu GloLED TV, which uses Glo panel originally developed for QLEDs on a 4K LED panel.”

She further said, “The Glo panel with the Glo AI processor has an NTSC colour gamut that is close to that of an OLED TV and 4.5 times better than that of a standard 4K TV. Moreover, we’ve added the award-winning audio features that were available in our Masterpiece Glo range to the Vu GloLED TV. We’ve also closely worked with Google to bring the latest Google TV OS, and we can confidently say that the Vu GloLED TV is the best Google TV out there, right from picture quality, audio capabilities, processing speed and customer centric features. Vu GloLED TV is the only Google TV in the world with Advanced Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode developed at Vu’s New Product Development labs in India for the world”

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 6:57 PM IST
