News

Vu launches 100-inch Super TV with 4K display in India: Check features and price

Smart TVs

The newly launched Vu 100 Super TV comes with a starting price of Rs 8 lakhs. This Android TV will be available for purchase from next week.

  • Published: October 14, 2019 9:27 PM IST
Vu 100-inch 4K TV

Vu has launched a new 100-inch VU Super TV in India, which is an upgraded version of last year’s Vu 100. The newly launched Vu 100 Super TV comes with a starting price of Rs 8 lakhs. This Android TV will be available for purchase from next week. The company will ship this 100-inch television with Windows 10 and Android 8.0. The brand says that the TV comes with both the operating systems so that customers can choose as per their preference.

The 100-inch 4K Vu TV comes with Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors. The television has been launched with 120GB SSD + 4GB DDR. The all-in-one LED TV with TV Tuner has an in-built Windows 10 PC with an additional option of Skype Video conferencing for boardrooms, meeting rooms and cabins. It also comes with a wireless Qwerty keyboard with an air mouse for ease of access.

The latest Vu 100 also comes with JBL speakers with inbuilt woofer, and 2,000W sound in order to deliver a powerful surround sound. The TV also offers support for Dolby and DTS audio. In terms of connectivity, the television supports three USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI, AV, YPbPr and RF. Additionally, it comes with a wall and floor mount, remote control with keyboard, AAA Battery and a user manual.

Speaking at the event, Devita Saraf, Chairman – Vu Televisions said, “Luxury and technology have so much in common. They’re both about experiences and evolution, and this event is a reflection of that. Today, as we celebrate our leadership in the premium TV segment in India, we take immense pride in this unique proposition and hope to continue to deliver high-quality, luxurious viewing experiences to our consumers across the country.”

Separately, the company recently launched its UltraAndroid TV in India. This TV series is available for purchase via Amazon India. The Vu UltraAndroid TV is available in three different screen sizes. The 32-inch model is available for Rs 11,499 while the 40-inch model is available for Rs 18,999. The 43-inch model is available for Rs 20,999 in India.

  Published Date: October 14, 2019 9:27 PM IST

