VU launches four Ultra 4K TVs in India, price starts from Rs 25,999

Vu Televisions is all set to launch a new range of TVs in India today at 12:30. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed key details. The company has revealed that its new Vu Ultra 4k televisions will be available in four sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The prices of the latest Vu televisions start from Rs 25,999 and goes up to Rs 48,999 in India. The prices of all the TVs will be revealed at the launch event.

The launch event will be live-streamed via YouTube. These fully loaded Vu TVs ship with an Ultra-edge 4K display with 40 percent enhanced Brightness, backlight Controller, as per the company. The brand also says that the televisions come with Upbeat Surround Sound, Pro-picture Calibration, and Parental Block. The brand claims that it has sold over 50,000 television sets in the month of May.

There is also a special optical film that controls the amount of light entering through the backlight LEDs. It increases the viewing angle through its wide reflection. The Pro Picture Calibration allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls. These include gamma correction, noise reduction, color temperature, HDMI dynamic range, and host of other technical features. Vu claims that the Upbeat Surround Sound feature will offer the best immersive experience of a stadium right inside your home. The Parental Block feature will allow parents to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.

Speaking about the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairperson, and CEO, Vu Technologies said, “In the last one month Vu has emerged as the #1 television brand in India. We have sold over 50,000 television sets in May. This just goes to prove that our product quality, innovations, features, and customer service are unmatched. Our new 4K Ultra TV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers who of working from home, binge-watching, and looking at television as an entertainment source for the entire family.”