Vu has launched a completely new smart TV in India, catering to the premium segment. It is called the Vu Masterpiece TV. It comes with QLED display and built-in 50W soundbar among other things. But you know what’s the most premium thing about this TV? Its price, and buyers will have to shell out a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh for it. Thankfully, the smart TV is not just premium in its price tag but the same quality carries on to its design as well. Vu has given the TV a bezelless screen, with a striking black Armani Gold finish and diamond cut accents on the sides. The 85-inch 4K display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision technology. Also Read - Vu Cinema TV now available on Amazon India: Check price, features and offers

But the Masterpiece is just not a TV, Vu claims it can double up as powerful PC to support video conferencing. To make that happen, the company gives you the option to upgrade the TV with Intel Core i5 processor. This machine runs on Windows 10 and you can pair it with keyboard and mouse. The TV has wireless beamforming microphone to offer the best experience for video conferences. For audio, the integrated 50W soundbar features six speakers. Also Read - Vu TVs available with up to 42 percent discount on Flipkart: Check out the deals and offers

VU Masterpiece 4K TV specifications

In its TV avatar, the Vu Masterpiece runs on Android 9.0 TV version that lets you access apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It supports DTS Virtual X surround sound technology and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For connectivity, you will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, four HDMI ports, multiple USB ports, optical point and AUX port. The Masterpiece TV will be available across retail stores in the country.

Vu is recognised for its affordable smart TVs in the country. The brand sells Android-powered televisions for as low as Rs 13,000. So, for them to come out with a TV costing Rs 3.5 lakh is seriously ambitious. After all, this is still a segment where brand name sells. Which is why Vu will compete with established giants like Samsung, Sony and LG among others.