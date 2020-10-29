comscore VU Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED 4K screen launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar in India
News

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar in India

News

The new premium TV from VU running Android 9.0 TV will be available at retail stores across the country.

  • Published: October 29, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Vu Masterpiece TV

Vu has launched a completely new smart TV in India, catering to the premium segment. It is called the Vu Masterpiece TV. It comes with QLED display and built-in 50W soundbar among other things. But you know what’s the most premium thing about this TV? Its price, and buyers will have to shell out a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh for it. Thankfully, the smart TV is not just premium in its price tag but the same quality carries on to its design as well. Vu has given the TV a bezelless screen, with a striking black Armani Gold finish and diamond cut accents on the sides. The 85-inch 4K display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision technology. Also Read - Vu Cinema TV now available on Amazon India: Check price, features and offers

But the Masterpiece is just not a TV, Vu claims it can double up as powerful PC to support video conferencing. To make that happen, the company gives you the option to upgrade the TV with Intel Core i5 processor. This machine runs on Windows 10 and you can pair it with keyboard and mouse. The TV has wireless beamforming microphone to offer the best experience for video conferences. For audio, the integrated 50W soundbar features six speakers. Also Read - Vu TVs available with up to 42 percent discount on Flipkart: Check out the deals and offers

VU Masterpiece 4K TV specifications

In its TV avatar, the Vu Masterpiece runs on Android 9.0 TV version that lets you access apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It supports DTS Virtual X surround sound technology and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For connectivity, you will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, four HDMI ports, multiple USB ports, optical point and AUX port. The Masterpiece TV will be available across retail stores in the country.

Vu is recognised for its affordable smart TVs in the country. The brand sells Android-powered televisions for as low as Rs 13,000. So, for them to come out with a TV costing Rs 3.5 lakh is seriously ambitious. After all, this is still a segment where brand name sells. Which is why Vu will compete with established giants like Samsung, Sony and LG among others.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2020 3:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Smart TVs
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Wearables

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

News

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Poco C3 review: A fancy option for buyers on a budget

Mobiles

Poco C3 review: A fancy option for buyers on a budget

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with Core i3, in-built webcam launching in India

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Related Topics

Related Stories

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review
Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features

Smart TVs

Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features
अफोर्डेबल कीमत में 5 बेस्ट स्मार्ट TV: Xiaomi, Redmi, Vu, Motorola, Thomson हैं ऑप्शन

फीचर

अफोर्डेबल कीमत में 5 बेस्ट स्मार्ट TV: Xiaomi, Redmi, Vu, Motorola, Thomson हैं ऑप्शन
VU launches four Ultra 4K TVs in India, price starts from Rs 25,999

Smart TVs

VU launches four Ultra 4K TVs in India, price starts from Rs 25,999

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने चीनी कंपनियों को छोड़ा पीछे, तीसरी तिमाही में दर्ज किया जबरदस्त ग्रोथ

Jio, Vi और Airtel की eSIM इस तरह से कर सकते हैं प्राप्त

BSNL ने अपने किफायती प्लान में किया बदलाव, क्या जियो फाइबर और Airtel को मिलेगी टक्कर

Nokia 5.3 फोन Google के लेटेस्ट Android 11 OS के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Oppo K7x स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Smart TVs
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Wearables

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3
Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

News

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report
OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with Core i3, in-built webcam launching in India

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with Core i3, in-built webcam launching in India

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers