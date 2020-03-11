comscore Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India | BGR India
Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Android TV, Dolby Vision support in India: Price, Features

Vu Premium 4K TV starts at Rs 29,999 but there is an introductory offer with Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: March 11, 2020 1:32 PM IST
Vu Premium 4K TV

After launching its Cinema TV range, Vu has announced a new Premium 4K TV in India. These TVs join the company’s growing 4K TV range and Vu Premium TV are being dubbed as the best 4K TV in the country. At the launch, Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO of VU Technologies, said the company aims to bring 4K TVs to the price of Full HD TVs in the country.

Vu Premium 4K TV: Price in India, Specifications

Vu Premium 4K TV range in India comes in three different screen sizes. The base model comes with a 43-inch display and is priced at Rs 29,999. There are also 50-inch and 55-inch models priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. The Vu Premium TV range will be available for purchase via Flipkart. However, you can get them for an even cheaper price as part of the introductory offer. The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models are available for Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively.

With this new product lineup, Vu is focusing on two main things: display and sound output. All the three models of this Premium 4K TV range comes with Dolby Vision support and 400 nits of brightness. There is also support for HDR10 and with Dolby Vision, the displays offer deeper blacks and brighter whites. There is also support for VOD upscaler technology that improves colors while watching content on OTT services.

They also feature a 30W front-firing speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. Vu Premium 4K TV range is powered by 64-bit quad core processor and runs Android Pie TV interface. Vu says it has sold over 1.5 million TVs in the past five years of operation. It now serves 19,000 pin codes and has five star rating on 4K TVs. These TVs also come with Vu Activoice remote, which are voice-activated remotes. There is also dedicated Cricket Mode and other Vu’s proprietary pixelium glass technology. With the new model, Vu has a solid competitor to Xiaomi’s Mi TV series.

  Published Date: March 11, 2020 1:32 PM IST

