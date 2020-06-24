Vu recently launched a new Ultra 4K TVs in India. The brand is now back with a new set of Cinema smart TVs. It is offering this television series in two sizes. The newly launched 43-inch Vu Smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. There is also a 32-inch VU smart TV, which will cost Rs 12,999. Both the televisions are already available for purchase via Flipkart.

Both the Vu TVs ship with built-in Chromecast and offer support for Apple AirPlay. They also come with support for Dolby Audio tuning for the 40W soundbar-style speaker system. If you are interested in buying one of the two smart TVs, then on to know more about them.

Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Vu Cinema TV come with a voice assistant remote. They run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The smaller size model features an HD LED screen, and the bigger size model supports full HD display. As is the case with smart TVs, these VU televisions too support OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play apps.

One will also find cricket mode, PC and game mode on the newly launched smart TVs. They draw power from a quad-core processor. Vu will be selling the TVs with 8GB storage and 1GB RAM option. In terms of connectivity, the Vu smart TV support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI CEC, and ARC. They also sport thin bezels and have a 40W soundbar.

The remote also has dedicated buttons for Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play. Notably, the voice assistant feature also supports the Hindi language, apart from English. The company has an app called Vu Help, which will help provide information on TV. The Vu TVs will compete with Xiaomi and Realme TVs.