comscore Vu Cinema Smart TVs launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999: Specs
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Vu Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panel launched in India: Price, features
News

Vu Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panel launched in India: Price, features

Smart TVs

The newly launched 43-inch Vu Smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. There is also a 32-inch VU smart TV, which will cost Rs 12,999.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 2:00 PM IST
Vu Cinema Smart TV

Vu recently launched a new Ultra 4K TVs in India. The brand is now back with a new set of Cinema smart TVs. It is offering this television series in two sizes. The newly launched 43-inch Vu Smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. There is also a 32-inch VU smart TV, which will cost Rs 12,999. Both the televisions are already available for purchase via Flipkart.

Both the Vu TVs ship with built-in Chromecast and offer support for Apple AirPlay. They also come with support for  Dolby Audio tuning for the 40W soundbar-style speaker system. If you are interested in buying one of the two smart TVs, then on to know more about them.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Vu Cinema TV come with a voice assistant remote. They run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The smaller size model features an HD LED screen, and the bigger size model supports full HD display. As is the case with smart TVs, these VU televisions too support OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play apps.

One will also find cricket mode, PC and game mode on the newly launched smart TVs. They draw power from a quad-core processor. Vu will be selling the TVs with 8GB storage and 1GB RAM option. In terms of connectivity, the Vu smart TV support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI CEC, and ARC. They also sport thin bezels and have a 40W soundbar.

The remote also has dedicated buttons for Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play. Notably, the voice assistant feature also supports the Hindi language, apart from English. The company has an app called Vu Help, which will help provide information on TV. The Vu TVs will compete with Xiaomi and Realme TVs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched
News
Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched
Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features

Smart TVs

Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features

Smart TVs

Vu Smart TVs launched in India: Price, features
Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990

Smart TVs

Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990
Realme C2 to get Android 10 update in September: Check details

News

Realme C2 to get Android 10 update in September: Check details
Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

News

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15
Realme Smart TV Review

Review

Realme Smart TV Review

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola ने 7,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में भारत में लॉन्च किए साउंडबार और होम थेयटर

रिलायंस जियो ने पेश किया सस्ता प्लान, मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar VIP का Free सब्सक्रिप्शन

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा नया प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

ओप्पो ने कम की दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए कितने में मिलेंगे ये फोन

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched
News
Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds launched
Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch in July: Check expected specifications
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers