Vu to launch new smart televisions on June 10

Vu Televisions is going to launch a new smart TV series in India later this week. The company is going to host an online event on June 10 to introduce another range of smart TV for the Indian market. Without revealing further details, Vu said the upcoming series will offer top notch viewing experience. Also Read - Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs with 4K and Full-HD panel in India at starting Rs 21,990

VU has been offering its range of affordable and high-end TVs for many years now. The company has added a slew of products to its smart TV lineup, where it competes with host of brands. You have the likes of Xiaomi, TCL, Nokia and even Realme now. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

VU has its products starting from under Rs 25,000 and they are available in Full-HD or 4K screen resolution. The company’s head Devita Saraf repeatedly states Vu wants to bring 4K TVs at the price of Full-HD TVs. Vu had announced a new Premium 4K TV in India few months back. These TVs join the company’s growing 4K TV range and Vu Premium TV are being dubbed as the best 4K TV in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV now offers curated movies and TV series collections in India

Vu Premium 4K TV range in India comes in three different screen sizes. The base model comes with a 43-inch display and is priced at Rs 29,999. There are also 50-inch and 55-inch models priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. These TVs compete with the Mi TV 4X Pro and recently launched Nokia smart TV.

All the three models of this Premium 4K TV range comes with Dolby Vision support and 400 nits of brightness. There is also support for HDR10 and with Dolby Vision, the displays offer deeper blacks and brighter whites. There is also support for VOD upscaler technology that improves colors while watching content on OTT services. Vu Premium 4K TV range is powered by 64-bit quad core processor and runs Android Pie TV interface.