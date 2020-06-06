comscore Vu to launch new smart televisions on June 10 | BGR India
News

Vu to launch new smart televisions on June 10

Smart TVs

The upcoming smart TV series from Vu is likely to offer 4K resolution, support better video rendering for OTT video apps.

  • Updated: June 6, 2020 7:55 PM IST
vu 4k android tv soundbar

Vu Televisions is going to launch a new smart TV series in India later this week. The company is going to host an online event on June 10 to introduce another range of smart TV for the Indian market. Without revealing further details, Vu said the upcoming series will offer top notch viewing experience. Also Read - Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs with 4K and Full-HD panel in India at starting Rs 21,990

VU has been offering its range of affordable and high-end TVs for many years now. The company has added a slew of products to its smart TV lineup, where it competes with host of brands. You have the likes of Xiaomi, TCL, Nokia and even Realme now. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

VU has its products starting from under Rs 25,000 and they are available in Full-HD or 4K screen resolution. The company’s head Devita Saraf repeatedly states Vu wants to bring 4K TVs at the price of Full-HD TVs. Vu had announced a new Premium 4K TV in India few months back. These TVs join the company’s growing 4K TV range and Vu Premium TV are being dubbed as the best 4K TV in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV now offers curated movies and TV series collections in India

Vu Premium 4K TV range in India comes in three different screen sizes. The base model comes with a 43-inch display and is priced at Rs 29,999. There are also 50-inch and 55-inch models priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. These TVs compete with the Mi TV 4X Pro and recently launched Nokia smart TV.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

All the three models of this Premium 4K TV range comes with Dolby Vision support and 400 nits of brightness. There is also support for HDR10 and with Dolby Vision, the displays offer deeper blacks and brighter whites. There is also support for VOD upscaler technology that improves colors while watching content on OTT services. Vu Premium 4K TV range is powered by 64-bit quad core processor and runs Android Pie TV interface.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 7:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2020 7:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10
Smart TVs
Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10
Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

News

Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

Signal adds photo blur tool for privacy of users

Apps

Signal adds photo blur tool for privacy of users

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10

Smart TVs

Vu to launch new smart TV series on June 10
Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs in India at starting Rs 21,990

Smart TVs

Daiwa launches two 43-inch Smart TVs in India at starting Rs 21,990
OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements and more

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements and more
Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

News

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15
Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

MTNL ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान डेली 1GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Telegram New Features : प्राइवेसी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए टेलीग्राम ने जोड़े नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
News
Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC TWS headphones for $89
Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5
Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

News

Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,