Vu UltraAndroid TV now available on Amazon India starting at Rs 11,499

Vu launched its UltraAndroid TV in India last week. Now, the company has announced that the new TV series is available for purchase via Amazon India. The UltraAndroid TV went on sale on September 28, 2019 via Amazon India for Prime members exclusively. Now, it is available for non-Prime members as well. The Vu UltraAndroid TV is available in three different screen sizes and starts at Rs 11,499 in India.

Vu UltraAndroid TV: Price in India and Availability

The UltraAndroid TV from Vu is available online via Amazon India. The 32-inch model is available for Rs 11,499 while the 40-inch model is available for Rs 18,999. The 43-inch model is available for Rs 20,999 in India. With the new UltraAndroid TV lineup, Vu is competing against the likes of Xiaomi, Thomson, Motorola and others in the smart TV market. It has been raining smart TVs in the Indian market and Vu does not want to be left behind.

Vu calls the new TVs as a complete package that offers access to Google services as well. It is now expanding beyond offering its TVs via Flipkart only in the online market. The UltraAndroid Smart TV range comes equipped with Vu’s Pure Prism Grade High Brightness Panel. It also includes Adaptive Contrast mechanism to maintain perfect color accuracy. There is 8GB of internal storage for consumers to download apps from the Play Store. All the three models run Android TV 9 Pie and include ActiVoice as a search interface.

The TVs come with built-in Dolby and DTS Surround Sound Technologies. They include support for connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in Chromecast to cast movies, shows from mobile devices. The remote also includes HotKeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube and Google Play. “Our consumers comprise primarily of the young, educated India whose preferences are constantly evolving,” Devita Saraf, Chairman, Vu Televisions said, in a statement.