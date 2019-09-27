comscore Westway Electronics launches new smart TVs, prices start from Rs 10,999
Westway Electronics launches new RCA smart TVs in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Westway Electronics in association with RCA has launched new smart TVs in India. The new 32-inch RCA HD ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 43-inch Full HD RCA Smart LED TV cost Rs 19,999.

RCA smart TV

Consumer electronics firm Westway Electronics in association with RCA has launched five new smart TVs in India. The newly launched televisions will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The company sells its products under Weston TV brand. The new 32-inch RCA HD ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 43-inch Full HD RCA Smart LED TV cost Rs 19,999.

There is also a 49-inch Full HD RCA Smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs 27,999. The same variant of the Smart LED TV is also available with 4k Ultra HD. It is will be available for Rs 30,999. Lastly, 55-inch RCA 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV carries a price label of Rs 35,999. The key highlights of the Full HD and 4k Smart TVs include Quantum Backlit Technology Unique UI, App store with 500+ apps, and 10 languages support, among other features.

The 4K smart TVs also support Dolby digital, metallic design, easy screen sharing, Youtube, Wifi and LAN. The televisions ship with Android 7.0 out of the box. The company has also revealed that during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, RCA TVs will receive discounts and offers. The Amazon sale will kick off from September 29 and end on October 4.

“It begins with Raksha Bandhan and chugs ahead with Ganesh Chaturthi and gathers steam in September with Navratri, Durga Pooja and Dussehra, only to move at a superfast speed during Diwali, until the calendar year ahead,” says Mr. Sumit Maini, Managing Director, Weston Television.

“With this TV range, we are focusing on metro cities, as well as small cities. We were the first to bring color TVs in the Indian market and with our new products we are maintaining the same name and fame that we have received over the years. In fact, we are sure that with the current products we will be able to increase our customer base and brand loyalty,” said Maini.

