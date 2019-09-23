Xiaomi 8K Mi TV Pro's bezel-less design and metal frame revealed

Xiaomi is hosting a big event in China on September 24 where it is expected to announce its flagship Mi Mix Alpha smartphone. Alongside its flagship smartphone, we are also likely to see the first 8K Mi TV Pro. Ahead of launch tomorrow, Xiaomi has reportedly revealed the design of this upcoming Mi TV Pro at one of its official stores in China. The TV is now up for pre-order from this store and is available with a one time deposit of RMB 100 (Rs 1,000).

Xiaomi 8K TV appears ahead of launch

Once the device goes on sale, those who pre-order the TV will get complimentary Xiaomi TV speaker worth RMB 399 (around Rs 4,000). The Chinese company has also made a short promotional video that shows how customers reacted to this new TV. The Mi TV Pro is likely to be the first Xiaomi TV capable of 8K decoding. The images of the TV posted on Weibo show a full-screen design with thin bezels around it. The TV has a metal base as well as a metal frame.

The Mi TV Pro does not differ much from existing Mi TV models but it is being described as premium looking with full-screen design and metal frame. Most people appearing in the video acknowledge design being the major driver for this device. The software also seems reminiscent of existing PatchWall UI but Xiaomi might announce more changes. It could introduce more pre-installed applications and offer additional storage. There is not much details about the TV and we will have clarity tomorrow.

There are also reports of Huawei and Honor working on 8K TV as part of its Vision lineup. With the new 8K TV, Xiaomi is likely to go ultra premium in the segment. Xiaomi is already known for its budget and mid-range smart TVs. With the 8K TV, it might make the product affordable in a market where consumers are spending more on TVs and consuming more content.