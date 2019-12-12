Xiaomi is one of the top brands in India when it comes to smartphones and smart TVs. This year, the company launched a bunch of smart TVs in the country. Xiaomi has once again topped the Indian smart TV market for the sixth consecutive quarter. Xiaomi’s Mi TV category has seen a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 46 percent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69 percent in Q3 2019.

With a 33 percent market share in India, the company on Wednesday announced its leadership in the smart TV segment in the third quarter of 2019. This information comes from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest smart home tracker report. In October this year, it was reported that Xiaomi sold over 500,000 Mi TV units in just 24 days.

Watch: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

“Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophy of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. Its PatchWall 2.0 provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, and live news,” Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said.

As per the company, Mi TVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores and several Mi Preferred Partner outlets. Also, more than 85 percent of Mi TVs sold in India are made in India with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country.

Besides, Xiaomi recently expanded its Mi TV lineup in India with the launch of a new smart TV. With the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition, the company has a new slogan “4K for everyone.” The new Mi TV comes with a starting price of Rs 34,999. It runs on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10.

The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more.

– With inputs from IANS