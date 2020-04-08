comscore Xiaomi dominated Indian smart TV market with 32% share in Q4 2019
Xiaomi dominated Indian Smart TV market with 32% share in Q4 2019

Xiaomi has maintained Indian Smart TV market leadership for seven consecutive quarters, which is huge. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: April 8, 2020 5:45 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

Xiaomi dominated the Indian Smart TV market in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced that Xiaomi has maintained Smart TV market leadership for seven consecutive quarters, which is huge. This information comes from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC).

“#MiTV has emerged as the #1SmartTVBrand in India for 7 consecutive quarters. With a 32% market share, we are bigger than the next 2 brands combined,” he said. Xiaomi’s Mi TV range is the leader in the India smart TV market with a share of 32 percent. The second spot is taken by Samsung with a share of 14 percent in India. LG is sitting at the third spot with a share of 14 percent. Sony gets a share of 11 percent in the smart TV space.

Besides, Xiaomi India recently announced the launch of the latest version of its PatchWall for its Mi TV users. The company also revealed that it is bringing DisneyPlus Hotstar content to Mi TV along with new PatchWall. Talking about the versions, the company is rolling out PatchWall 3.0 with the new software update. Xiaomi executive Sudeep Sahu shared screenshots of the new version on Twitter while sharing additional details.

As per recent tweets, Mi TV users can access all the Disney+ content directly from their screen. Beyond the DisneyPlus content, the screenshots also shared revamped sections in the software. With the update, users can quickly access the most popular Disney content through “The Disney Universe” hub. The company has also highlighted multiple Disney animated movies in the “Kids” section in PatchWall 3.0. Mi TV users can quickly access their favorite sport though this new screen. The roll-out of the update comes more than a month after the initial announcement.

  Published Date: April 8, 2020 5:45 PM IST

