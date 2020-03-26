comscore Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years | BGR India
Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years

Xiaomi has announced that it has shipped four million Mi TVs in the country.

  Published: March 26, 2020 1:58 PM IST
Xiaomi has shipped four million smart TVs in India in just two years. The company has confirmed shipments of four million Mi TVs in India in little over two years. To recall, Xiaomi started selling Mi TVs in India in 2018. Now, the company has formally confirmed the shipment details. The number might be a far cry when compared to smartphones shipped by the company every quarter. However, it shows how the company continues to grow in the nascent smart TV market.

The company is already the number one brand in the smart TV market. In a tweet, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, said Mi TV has fueled the growth of Smart TV usage in the country. The company offers a number of smart TV models in the country. They can be categorized as Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X. It offers smart TV with screen size ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches.

When Xiaomi entered the India market with its smartphones, it was widely conceived to be a phone brand. To the right measure, it has become the leading smartphone brand and has maintained that place for ten consecutive quarters now. However, in the past few years, Xiaomi has been trying hard to shed that tag of smartphone brand. It wants to be a consumer electronics and IoT brand more than anything else.

It has expanded its product lineup in India to include smart wearables, power banks and even accessories like backpack, electric toothbrush and beard trimmer. However, the two product categories that stand out are smartphones and smart TVs. With the Mi TV lineup, Xiaomi has essentially pushed Samsung, Sony and LG to the premium end of the market. However, it now has new competition in the form of Thomson, Vu, Nokia and others. It needs to be seen if Xiaomi ships the next four million faster.

