Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7
News

Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7

Smart TVs

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will have 'Quintessential Display tech,' which hints that users will be getting a premium screen.

  Published: August 24, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7. The Chinese company has announced the launch of Mi TV via its Twitter handle. Xiaomi has not revealed the launch date, but also teased the design of the upcoming TV. While the specifications and features of the television are currently unknown, it is being said that this will be a premium offering. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India ahead of August 27 launch

The brand has shared a link as well, which redirects you to a dedicated page. It reveals that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV will come with the company’s own Patchwall UI. The listing is saying that users will get access to over 5,000 apps. The Android TV will likely offer Google Play Store. The television will have ‘Quintessential Display tech,’ which hints that users will be getting a premium screen. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

There will also be a ‘Quick Wake’ feature, which suggests that Mi TV users will be able to quickly turn on the TV from standby mode. The teaser page doesn’t confirm any other information about this product. The Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to launch with a QLED or OLED panel. It will sport slim bezels all around and also have a slim overall design, as per the teaser image. Ahead of the official launch, the brand is likely to tease more features. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched a Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition in China, and its price starts from RMB 49,999 (around Rs 5.37 lakhs). Interestingly, this television has no backlight and one might feel like the image is floating. The TV sports a 55-inch transparent OLED panel with 150,000:1 static contrast ratio. The television seems to have very slim bezels on the sides, but the chin is a bit huge. It has a 10-bit panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC motion tech.

  Published Date: August 24, 2020 6:00 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20 अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, फीचर्स आए सामने

वनप्लस लॉन्च करेगी सस्ता OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 460 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Apple अपने सबसे लोकप्रिय iPhones को कर सकता है डिस्कन्टिन्यू, जानें वजह

Moto G9 स्मार्टफोन 48 MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 11,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Gionee Max स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Best Sellers