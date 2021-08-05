Xiaomi silently launches a new Mi LED Smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready screen. The new Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch comes at an introductory price tag of Rs 15,999. Considering it is an introductory price, it is safe to assume that the price of the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch will get expensive in the days to come. Also Read - Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Moto G60 and more

The Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch will be available in the country for purchase starting August today, August 5 at 12pm. Interested buyers will be able to grab the new Mi Smart TV either from mi.com or from Flipkart during the Big Savings Day sale. The Flipkart sale begins for everyone starting today.

With the HD Ready smart TV, Xiaomi possibly aims to take on the likes of Realme, Samsung, LG, TCL and smart TV models from other brands with similar specifications, features and pricing. Similar to all other existing Mi TVs, the new one also runs on Android TV operating system with customized PatchWall on top. There's a Chromecast support as well.

Mi LED Smart TV 32-inch specs, features

One of the key highlights of the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch is said to be the audio performance. The Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch comes packed with 10W x 2 Powerful Stereo Speakers, which the company claims can deliver splendid audio experience. So, you are probably going to love watching movies and web series on this Smart TV.

It is powered by 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Despite the affordable price tag, the model includes multiple ports, Bluetooth and WiFi support. This one can be either placed on a tabletop or flat surface. It can also be hanged on the wall, the hanging will need to be purchased separately.

For Mi TVs, Xiaomi has always focused at bringing content first experience. The strategy remains the same for the newly launched Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch model. PatchWall brings with it access to content from more than 25 partners including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, AltBalaji, SonyLIV, JioCinema, and also some of the local content partners such as SUNNXT, Kutuk, EPICON, HoiChoi, among others.

Similar to all the expensive Mi TV models, the new Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch also offers features such as universal search, live TV and search, kids mode, smart recommendations, user centre, among others. It also comes bundled with the minimalist remote control that consists of buttons for Google Assistant, Prime Video, Netflix, among others.