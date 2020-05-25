comscore Xiaomi launches 32-inch Full Screen TV Pro: Check price, features
News

Xiaomi launches 32-inch Full Screen TV Pro: Check price, features and other details

Smart TVs

The newly launched 32-inch Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro comes with a price label of RMB 899, which is around Rs 9,570 in India.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Xiaomi TV

Just yesterday, Xiaomi’s sub-brand launched a Redmi TV Soundbar in China. Now, the company has unveiled a new 32-inch Full Screen TV Pro in China. The brand already offers Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro in three variants, including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The latter was launched back in April this year. But, the latest 32-inch TV is different from the others.

The newly launched 32-inch Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro comes with a price label of RMB 899, which is around Rs 9,570 in India. It is available for purchase via the Chinese e-commerce site – JD.com. The television will available on all channels starting today. It features a full-screen design and has a higher screen ratio.

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

The new Xiaomi TV comes with built-in Xiaoai classmates, standard voice remote control, and a search control device. The panel offers support for Full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi will be selling the 32-inch Full Screen TV Pro with 1GB RAM + 8GB storage option. It is equipped with a quad-core CPU and dual 6W speaker. The television supports 12-key Bluetooth voice remote control and DTS decoder. It ships with PatchWall operating system out of the box, ITHouse reported.

Besides, last month, Xiaomi launched a 75-inch Xiaomi Full-Screen TV Pro and a 60-inch version for the existing Mi TV 4A. The 75-inch smart TV price is set at RMB 5,999, which is roughly Rs 64,460 in India. The new 60-inch Mi TV 4A will cost RMB 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,480).

The 75-inch Full Screen TV Pro comes with an aluminum alloy and close to zero bezels. The television has 97 percent screen to body ratio. The smart TV is being offered with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It is powered by a quad-core 64-bit processor that has a clock speed of 1.9GHz. This is a custom-built 12nm FinFET process chipset.

