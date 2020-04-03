Xiaomi earlier today took the wraps off a Mi smartwatch and a Remi Band as well. Apart from these, the company also launched two smart TVs in China. These include 75-inch Xiaomi Full-Screen TV Pro and a 60-inch version for the existing Mi TV 4A. The 75-inch smart TV will cost RMB 5,999, which is roughly Rs 64,460 in India. The new 60-inch Mi TV 4A will cost RMB 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,480).

75-inch Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro: Features

The 75-inch Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro comes with an aluminum alloy and close to zero bezels. The television has 97 percent screen to body ratio. The smart TV is being offered with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It is powered by a quad-core 64-bit processor that has a clock speed of 1.9GHz. This is a custom-built 12nm FinFET process chipset.

The television supports Dolby Audio, XiaoAi assistant and voice commands as well. You also get an option to connect the TV with IoT devices. The latest Xiaomi 4K TV ships with PatchWall operating system. It comes with a bunch of video streaming services, including Tencent Video, Youku and VOD from iQiyi.

60-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A: Features

In case you are unaware, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is also available in India in several sizes, including 32-inch and 43-inch. In China, the company is now also offering a 60-inch model of the same TV. The latest 60-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A ships with a 4K LCD panel. It features thin bezels and a 64-bit Amlogic processor.

It will be listed on the company’s official website with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The television supports XiaoAI built-in voice assistant on the PatchWall OS. Connectivity options of the Mi TV include HDMI ports, USB ports, and AV input. It offers support for both Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.