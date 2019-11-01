comscore Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched: Check features, price
Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smart TV in China. The new 40-inch Redmi TV supports Dolby Audio and two 8W speakers. Read on to know more.

40-inch Redmi TV

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smart TV in China. This news comes after the company launched a 70-inch Redmi TV in its home country, alongside the Redmi Note 8 series. The Chinese brand has reportedly taken the wraps off a new 40-inch Full HD smart TV. It is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,059) in the country and is available for purchase.

As for the specifications, the newly launched Redmi TV comes with a 40-inch full HD display. It supports 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. The television has a 178-degree viewing angle. The company is offering this 40-inch smart TV in only one option –  1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The latest Android TV from Xiaomi Redmi is powered by a Cortex-A53 quad-core Amlogic processor clocked at 1.4 GHz.

The smart TV comes with two 8W speakers, and supports Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0+Digital Out. In terms of connectivity, the television supports WiFi, two HDMI ports, one USP port, 1AV interface, and an Ethernet port. The brand new Redmi TV has been launched with PatchWall UI. It offers an AIoT smart interconnection feature, which will help users control smart devices and apps, TheMobileIndian reports.

Besides, Xiaomi has been the market leader in India for over six quarters in a row. During the Navratri and Diwali festive season, the company conducted special sales and managed to sell over 12 million devices. This is a growth of 40 percent, year-on-year. Last year, the company had sold 8.5 million devices. Mi TVs were the highest selling TVs on both Flipkart and Amazon.

The company also revealed that during the festive period, Xiaomi sold 8.5 million phones. That’s a 37 percent year-on-year growth. The company said these are the highest number of smartphones sold by any brand in India in one month. The best-selling series was the Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were best-selling budget phones on Amazon India.

