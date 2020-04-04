comscore Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 launches with DisneyPlus Hotstar | BGR India
News

Xiaomi launches PatchWall 3.0 with DisneyPlus Hotstar content for Mi TV users

Smart TVs

Xiaomi executive Sudeep Sahu shared screenshots of the new version on Twitter while sharing additional details. Mi TV users can access all the Disney+ content directly from their screen. Let's check out the details here.

  • Published: April 4, 2020 2:46 PM IST
Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 DisneyPlus Hotstar content

Xiaomi India has just announced the launch of the latest version of its PatchWall for its Mi TV users. The company along revealed that it is bringing DisneyPlus Hotstar content to Mi TV along with new PatchWall. Talking about the versions, the company is currently rolling out PatchWall 3.0 with this update. Xiaomi executive Sudeep Sahu shared screenshots of the new version on Twitter while sharing additional details. As per the tweets, Mi TV users can access all the Disney+ content directly from their screen. Beyond the DisneyPlus content, the screenshots also shared revamped sections in the software. Let’s check out the details here.

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 launched with DisneyPlus Hotstar; details

According to the tweets, users can quickly access the most popular Disney content through “The Disney Universe” hub. The company has also highlighted multiple Disney animated movies in the “Kids” section in PatchWall 3.0. Parents can easily find kid-friendly content in the “Recently Added” section and the top scrolling carousal in this section. Mi TV India Twitter handle also showcased a new sports page with the help of content from Hotstar. Mi TV users can quickly access their favorite sport though this new screen. The roll-out of the update comes more than a month after the initial announcement.

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

For the people who have not used Mi TV Smart TV devices, PatchWall is a custom software launcher that comes with all the Xiaomi Mi TVs in the market. This third update comes more than two years after the company entered the Smart TV category in India.

Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years

Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years

As noted in the past, this new update comes with an improved UI, horizontal scrolling, and cleaner animations. In addition to DisneyPlus, the company has also rolled out content from Docubay and Lattu Kids. Other features include “Mi List”, a new curated list of shows and movies. The new PatchWall version is likely gradually rolling out to eligible users.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2020 2:46 PM IST

