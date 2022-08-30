comscore Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Launches X Series Smart Tvs In India Price Starts At Rs 28999
News

Xiaomi launches X series smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 28,999

Smart TVs

Xiaomi's newly launched X series smart TVs will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999 via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores.

Xiaomi smart TV

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi today hosted a special event wherein the company launched its X-series smart TVs. The newly launched smart TV series comes in three variants — 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch — and it offers a bunch of features including 4K videos, 30W speaker, and Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X audio technologies among others. It also features the latest version of the Xiaomi PatchWall, which the company says enables users to directly access YouTube Music contents from the Music Tab. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Xiaomi X Series smart TVs price and offers

Coming to pricing and availability, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs come in three size variants — 43-inch variant which costs Rs 28,999, 50-inch variant that costs Rs 34,999 and 55-inch variant that costs Rs 39,999. These smart TVs will be available in India via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE launched at Rs 13,499: Top alternatives to consider buying

Xiaomi X Series smart TVs specifications

Talking about specifications and features, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs come with a metal body with bezel-less design and they offer 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG technologies. The newly launched TV series features the company’s in-house image-processing algorithm — Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) along with Xiaomi’s proprietary MEMC engine — Reality Flow, which the company says analyses picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on August 26

The Xiaomi X Series smart TVs are powered by the quad-core A55 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It runs the Android TV 10 with the latest version of PatchWall skin on top that will enable users to discover YouTube Music Playlists directly from the PatchWall Music Tab. With PatchWall, users will also get smart recommendations and content in over 15 languages. “Designed specifically for Indian consumers, there are plethora of features in PatchWall including IMDb integration on home screen, 300+ live channels, Universal Search and Kids Mode,” Xiaomi wrote in a press release.

On the audio front, the Xiaomi X series smart TVs get support for Dolby Audio along with 30-Watt speakers, support for DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X technologies. For connectivity, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs feature Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Additionally, this smart TV series has three HDMI ports, two USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

The newly launched smart TV series ships with a Xiaomi remote that comes with quick access buttons such as Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings among others.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 1:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo V25e debuts with Helio G99 chipset
Mobiles
Vivo V25e debuts with Helio G99 chipset
Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase on Flipkart: New price, sale offers

Deals

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase on Flipkart: New price, sale offers

NFTs are finally coming to Facebook

Apps

NFTs are finally coming to Facebook

Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch to take place next month

Mobiles

Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch to take place next month

YouTube Music will no longer need your precise location to give recommendations

Apps

YouTube Music will no longer need your precise location to give recommendations

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch to take place next month

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may click better ultrawide photos even in low light

This electric vehicle company has surpassed Tesla and it will soon launch EVs in India

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: How to use it

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More