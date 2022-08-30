Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Xiaomi today hosted a special event wherein the company launched its X-series smart TVs. The newly launched smart TV series comes in three variants — 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch — and it offers a bunch of features including 4K videos, 30W speaker, and Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X audio technologies among others. It also features the latest version of the Xiaomi PatchWall, which the company says enables users to directly access YouTube Music contents from the Music Tab. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Xiaomi X Series smart TVs price and offers

Coming to pricing and availability, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs come in three size variants — 43-inch variant which costs Rs 28,999, 50-inch variant that costs Rs 34,999 and 55-inch variant that costs Rs 39,999. These smart TVs will be available in India via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE launched at Rs 13,499: Top alternatives to consider buying

Xiaomi X Series smart TVs specifications

Talking about specifications and features, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs come with a metal body with bezel-less design and they offer 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG technologies. The newly launched TV series features the company’s in-house image-processing algorithm — Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) along with Xiaomi’s proprietary MEMC engine — Reality Flow, which the company says analyses picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on August 26

The Xiaomi X Series smart TVs are powered by the quad-core A55 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It runs the Android TV 10 with the latest version of PatchWall skin on top that will enable users to discover YouTube Music Playlists directly from the PatchWall Music Tab. With PatchWall, users will also get smart recommendations and content in over 15 languages. “Designed specifically for Indian consumers, there are plethora of features in PatchWall including IMDb integration on home screen, 300+ live channels, Universal Search and Kids Mode,” Xiaomi wrote in a press release.

On the audio front, the Xiaomi X series smart TVs get support for Dolby Audio along with 30-Watt speakers, support for DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X technologies. For connectivity, the Xiaomi X Series smart TVs feature Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Additionally, this smart TV series has three HDMI ports, two USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

The newly launched smart TV series ships with a Xiaomi remote that comes with quick access buttons such as Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings among others.