Xiaomi Master TV series to launch on July 2 with ultra-high-end specifications

The Xiaomi Master TV series is expected to feature an OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be available in multiple screen sizes.

  Updated: June 30, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Chinese brand Xiaomi is popular in the affordable smart TV segment thanks to its Mi TV lineup. The affordable series of televisions became popular choices in countries like India. However, the brand is now reportedly heading into a new high-end segment where brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Sony and LG are competing. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today: Price in India, features and other key details

With an ultra-high-end option for customers, Xiaomi will enjoy a presence in the budget, high-end and ultra high-end Smart TV segments. The brand has now recently announced the launch date of the first TV in this new lineup. This will be the Xiaomi Master TV series, and it will be unveiled in China on July 2, 2020 at 2 pm. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India after eight consecutive quarters as leader in smart TV market

Xiaomi Master TV series: What we know so far

Xiaomi released a poster for the upcoming Master TV series launch and the poster does hint at some features and specifications. The Smart TV will apparently feature an OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There is no information on the screen size(s) in which the TV will be available. It will also be equipped with Dolby Atmos Audio and some gaming-oriented features. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications and price listed online before launch

We expect that the Mi Master TV series could be launched in multiple screen sizes, as has been seen with other Xiaomi Mi TVs. There is no word of an international launch right now, but it certainly could be a possibility in the future. However, the TV could likely take a while coming to countries like India.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

In other news, Xiaomi’s Mi TV stick was recently spotted online, running on an online TV. The device has been spotted online recently, which suggests the launch is not far away. The Mi TV Stick is essentially a mini-computer that connects to TV via HDMI port and turns them into a smart TV. It will carry the Mi logo at the top and the rest of the device will be black in color.

 

  Published Date: June 30, 2020 2:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 30, 2020 2:04 PM IST

