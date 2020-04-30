Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Xiaomi already has a range of Mi TVs in its portfolio, but you might see its first ever Dolby Vision supported smart television very soon. A recent post by a Xiaomi official hints that the company has got the design approval from Dolby for an upcoming 65-inch TV. According to GizmoChina report, the General Manager of Xiaomi’s TV Department shared an image on his official Weibo account on Tuesday. Also Read - Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Roidmi X30 Pro वैक्यूम क्लीनर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

As seen in the image, Xiaomi has a a product named L65M5-OD, which received Dolby Vision certification. The report notes that the TV also supports digital terrestrial wave DTMB, and the foundry is TPV Xiamen. Furthermore, the ‘OD’ in the model number may be a reference to an OLED panel. But no other details are known about this upcoming television for now. Also Read - Xiaomi Youpin lists QCY T5 Pro TWS earbuds with wireless charging for around Rs 1,600

While this new premium Mi TV is likely to launch in China first, Xiaomi in the meanwhile continues with its domination in the Indian Smart TV market with affordable televisions. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Xiaomi maintained its lead in the Smart TV market with a record seven consecutive quarters and 32 percent market share. Also Read - Top 5 Xiaomi Smart Products : ये हैं शाओमी के अप्रैल में लॉन्च हुए पांच बेस्ट स्मार्ट प्रोडक्ट

Besides, Xiaomi India recently announced the launch of the latest version of its PatchWall for its Mi TV users. The company also revealed that it is bringing DisneyPlus Hotstar content to Mi TV along with new PatchWall. Talking about the versions, the company is rolling out PatchWall 3.0 with the new software update. Xiaomi executive shared screenshots of the new version on Twitter while sharing additional details.