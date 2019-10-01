comscore Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi Mi TVs to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today via Mi.com, Flipkart
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today via Mi.com, Flipkart

Smart TVs

The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. During Diwali with Mi sale, the 43-inch and 50-inch Mi TV 4X will cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 11:45 AM IST
xiaomi mi tv 4x 65 main

Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has announced that its recently launched Mi TV 4X models will go on sale at 12:00PM today. The company’s 40-inch Mi 4A TV will also be available for purchase at the same time. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India.

The 43-inch and 50-inch Mi TV 4X will cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Lastly, Xiaomi’s 40-inch Mi 4A TV will be priced at Rs 17,999. All the Xiaomi Mi TVs will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Flipkart, excluding the Mi TV 4X (50). During the Diwali with Mi sale, the latter will only be available via Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models: Features

The 65-inch Mi TV 4X is the biggest TV yet from Xiaomi in India. This Mi TV comes with a 4K HDR panel supporting a 10-bit display and wide color gamut. The company has also added MEMC sensor called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip. The TV has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The Mi TV 4X series also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors.

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

Also Read

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

The 65-inch Mi TV 4X ships with Android TV with PatchWall 2.0 UI. It comes with three HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports, one Ethernet and S/PDIF port. Notably, all the Mi TV 4X models come with native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The two other models in the Mi TV 4X series are a 43-inch model with 4K HDR 10-bit display and a 50-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Both the Xiaomi Mi TVs output 20W through its speakers. The televisions also offer support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. They ship with Android TV with PatchWall UI, and bring a new feature called Data Saver. The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
News
OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today
Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999
Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale

News

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale
Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000
OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

हिंदी समाचार

D2h यूजर्स अब Amazon Alexa को कमांड देकर सर्च कर सकेंगे टीवी शो, मूवी आदि कंटेंट, ऐसे मिलेगा यह फीचर

Micromax iOne Note को कंपनी ने किया टीज, ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

YouTuber Michael Bennett को नदी में मिला 15 महीने पुराना खोया हुआ iPhone, ठीक से कर रहा है काम, देखें वीडियो

Call of Duty: Mobile डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, PUBG Mobile गेम को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi ने Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com की सेल के शुरुआती घंटों में बेचे 15 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइस

News

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
News
OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked
OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

News

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features
Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

News

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature
d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

News

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more