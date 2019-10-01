Xiaomi has announced that its recently launched Mi TV 4X models will go on sale at 12:00PM today. The company’s 40-inch Mi 4A TV will also be available for purchase at the same time. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India.

The 43-inch and 50-inch Mi TV 4X will cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Lastly, Xiaomi’s 40-inch Mi 4A TV will be priced at Rs 17,999. All the Xiaomi Mi TVs will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Flipkart, excluding the Mi TV 4X (50). During the Diwali with Mi sale, the latter will only be available via Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models: Features

The 65-inch Mi TV 4X is the biggest TV yet from Xiaomi in India. This Mi TV comes with a 4K HDR panel supporting a 10-bit display and wide color gamut. The company has also added MEMC sensor called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip. The TV has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The Mi TV 4X series also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors.

The 65-inch Mi TV 4X ships with Android TV with PatchWall 2.0 UI. It comes with three HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports, one Ethernet and S/PDIF port. Notably, all the Mi TV 4X models come with native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The two other models in the Mi TV 4X series are a 43-inch model with 4K HDR 10-bit display and a 50-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display.

Both the Xiaomi Mi TVs output 20W through its speakers. The televisions also offer support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. They ship with Android TV with PatchWall UI, and bring a new feature called Data Saver. The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter.