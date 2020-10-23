comscore Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K streaming at 60 fps, Dolby Audio, HDR, and more

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Box 4S in China at a price of 289 Yuan. The features of the Mi Box 4S remain unchanged from the global version of the Mi Box 4K.

Mi Box 4S

Xiaomi has announced a new Mi Box 4S in China. It costs 289 Yuan (approximately Rs 3,186) and looks almost exactly like the Mi Box 4K you can buy in India. In terms of specifications, the Mi Box 4S is identical to the Mi Box 4K too. Is there any difference then? Well, Xiaomi sells the 4S exclusively in a shade of white – the same white you see on the Mi Air Purifier 3.There are high chances this won’t come to India or any other international market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with GPS and SpO2 launched in China

That said, there’s no harm is going over its specifications once. The Mi Box 4S stream in 4K up to 60 fps and supports HDR, Dolby Audio, and DTS Sound. It runs on Google’s Android 6.0 platform and comes with PatchWall UI layered on top. Xiaomi bundles the same smart remote controller with easy access to voice assistants and other key functions. There are dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi debuts a whopping 80W wireless fast charging system: Full charge in under 20 minutes

Mi Box 4S is similar to the Mi Box 4K in India

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India as its first media streaming device for our market. The Mi Box 4K costs Rs 3,299 and offer the ability to turn most flat-panel TVs into an Android smart TV. In India, Xiaomi uses Google’s Android TV platform instead of its custom version of Android. However, you don’t get PatchWall as an optional interface on the Mi Box 4K. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications

The Mi Box 4K comes with the smart remote controller with a shortcut to Google Assistant, In fact, the presence of Android TV OS brings most of Google’s smart streaming features. There’s Chromecast built-in that allows you stream data from your smartphone to the box via Wi-Fi. Google Assistant onboard can let you control home appliances with ease. Additionally, the Google Play Store offers a catalog of 5000+ apps.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

To make a better proposition, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV Stick at Rs 2,299 just after the Mi Box 4K. The Mi TV Stick comes with the same Android TV 9 experience as the Mi Box 4K. It loses out on the 4K streaming and can only push up to 1080p streaming. Additionally, the Mi TV Stick has a smaller stick-like form factor with an HDMI port jutting out.

Best Sellers