Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India with Mi 11X series phones

Xiaomi has just announced its plans to launch its largest smart TV for the Indian market. It will be called the Mi QLED TV 4K 75 and will go official on April 23, confirms Xiaomi via a social media post. Xiaomi promises a theatre-like experience with this new TV, courtesy of the OLED display technology. Xiaomi is yet to announce the price but based on what the competition offers, it is likely to cross the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details of the Mi QLED TV 4K 75 but it seems to be a larger variant of the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 that we reviewed earlier this year. The teaser image appears to flaunt the same Horizon design language with no visible bezels on the top three sides but a substantial bottom bezel. Xiaomi could offer an upgraded audio setup on the 75-inch TV when compared to the 55-inch TV model.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 launching on April 23

Do note that Xiaomi already sells a Mi TV Q1 75-inch in global markets and there are chances that Xiaomi could bring the same to India. Hence, we could expect to see the same Android TV 10 OS along with Xiaomi's latest version of PatchWall interface. The TV will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content formats similar to the 55-inch model.

Apart from supporting 4K resolution, the TV’s main highlight is supposed to be support for 120Hz refresh rate along with MEMC technology. Hence, those using current-gen gaming consoles like Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to take full advantage of the advanced video features.

It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi brings the newer remote controller design from the global model. Instead of the usual minimalist controller, the global version resembles a conventional controller with dedicated channel keys along with the usual smart TV keys.

The Mi QLED TV 4K 75 will launch along with the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11X series as well as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphones. The Mi 11 Ultra boasts of the world’s largest mobile camera sensor as well as a secondary display to act as a viewfinder. The Mi 11X series is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 series smartphones from China, complete with the Snapdragon 800 series chips and 120Hz AMOLED displays.