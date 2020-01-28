Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X is all set to go on sale today. The latest Smart TV flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. If you are interested in buying Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi Smart TV, then you can get it via Flipkart. The Mi TV 4X is comes with a price label of Rs 24,999 in India. Buyers can get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 2,084 per month. Customers can also opt for the exchange offer, as per the Flipkart website. Xiaomi is also giving 1-year warranty on the Smart TV, 2 years on the panel and 6 months on the accessories. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X has 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

The Smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more. The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The Smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Besides, Xiaomi India is hosting a sale on its platform. The sale brings discounts on some of the popular Redmi smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 8 Pro, The Redmi K20 Pro series and more. The sale will go on from January 27 to 31. Apart from the discounts on popular phones, the sale is also offering No-Cost EMI on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 series and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.