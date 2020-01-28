comscore Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X with 43-inch 4K panel set to go on sale today: Price in India, offers
News

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X with 43-inch 4K panel set to go on sale today: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

The Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X, which comes with a 43-inch 4K panel, is all set to go on sale in India today. The 4K Android TV is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 9:20 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X is all set to go on sale today. The latest Smart TV flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. If you are interested in buying Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi Smart TV, then you can get it via Flipkart. The Mi TV 4X is comes with a price label of Rs 24,999 in India. Buyers can get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Related Stories


There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 2,084 per month. Customers can also opt for the exchange offer, as per the Flipkart website. Xiaomi is also giving 1-year warranty on the Smart TV, 2 years on the panel and 6 months on the accessories. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X has 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

The Smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more. The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The Smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8, Redmi K20 series and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8, Redmi K20 series and more

Besides, Xiaomi India is hosting a sale on its platform. The sale brings discounts on some of the popular Redmi smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 8 Pro, The Redmi K20 Pro series and more. The sale will go on from January 27 to 31. Apart from the discounts on popular phones, the sale is also offering No-Cost EMI on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 series and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
News
iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

News

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers
Daily News Wrap

News

Daily News Wrap
Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

Top Products

Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India
Honor 9X Review

Review

Honor 9X Review
Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

सैमसंग Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकती है फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile में Erangel 2.0 जल्द आएगा, Karakin मैप भी होगा रिलीज

News

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
News
Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

News

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge
Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

News

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen