The Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X is all set to go on sale in India today. The smart TV sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. Interested buyers can get this 4K smart TV via Flipkart. The Xiaomi Mi Smart TV sale will also take place on Mi.com. The Mi TV 4X price in India starts from Rs 24,999, which is for the 43-inch model. Buyers can also get a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

One can also get a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank’s Buzz credit card. The company is also giving 1-year warranty on Xiaomi Mi smart TV, 2 years on panel and 6-months on Accessories, as per Flipkart’s website. There is also a no-cost EMI option on the website. As for the features, the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X ships with 20W speakers.

The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Separately, in 2019, Xiaomi launched a 55-inch variant of the Mi Smart TV 4X. This smart TV runs on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. The Android TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10. The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more. This Mi TV comes with a price tag of Rs 34,999 in India.