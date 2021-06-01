Xiaomi Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition launches in India: New design, no 4K

Adding to the growing lineup of its smart TVs, Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition in India. This is an update to last year’s Horizon Edition models and continues to omit support for 4K resolution. However, it gets some of the smart features from its more expensive siblings. Xiaomi is selling the Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition at a price of Rs 23,999 via its own online as well as offline stores, Flipkart and retail stores. Also Read - Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: Has Realme beaten Xiaomi to its own game?

The launch of this Mi TV 40A comes after the recent announcement in the Redmi TV series lineup. After the announcement of Redmi TVs, the Mi TV series was expected to spawn more premium models but this launch seems to suggest otherwise. The Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition also continues to have a spec sheet similar to the Mi TV 4A from last year. Also Read - Xiaomi's new 200W fast charging tech will fully charge phones in just 8 minutes

Xiaomi Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition specs

As the name suggests, the Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition features a 40-inch Full HD display. The display has a 178-degrees viewing angle and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 percent. The TV misses out on features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ picture formats. Also Read - Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a set of 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. Connectivity options include an array of ports available at the back, hosting a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports. Xiaomi does not clarify whether the TV features regular USB 2.0 ports.

The Mi Quick Wake feature makes it to the new model, which allows the TV to be started in 5 seconds. Additionally, there’s support for Quick Mute that can be activated by long-pressing the volume down key on the controller.

Similar to all Xiaomi TVs, the Mi TV 40A Horizon Edition features the PatchWall experience based on Android TV OS 9. Similar to previous models, Xiaomi says that users can enjoy all popular features like Universal Search, Kids Mode, Live TV and Sports, Smart Recommendations, User Center, and Mi Home app. There’s also access to the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, YouTube and Chromecast.

Xiaomi does not clarify whether the older Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition will continue to sell alongside the new model. The new model only comes in a 40-inch size for now.