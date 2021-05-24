Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed; will take on OnePlus TV 40-inch

Xiaomi has just announced that it will be launching its new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Smart TV on June 1. The launch will take place virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will succeed the current generation Mi TV 4A 40 priced at Rs 22,999. Also Read - Google gives another reason to consider Snapdragon-based Android devices

The company in its launch announcement poster has revealed that the device will come with a “Horizon Display” featuring a bezel-less design. The poster also consists of a photo of the front of the upcoming Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition on top of a Canvas stand. The image showcases that the device will feature a chin on the bottom, with the “Mi” branding and the IR receiver. Also Read - You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone: Report

Apart from this, the company has not revealed anything else about the upcoming Smart TV including the pricing details or the specifications. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Confirmed specs, expected price, and launch details

Immersive experience. Beautiful visuals. Truly a work of art. Uncover the excellence on the #HorizonEdition with Bezel-less design. 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞. 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭. #MiTV4A40 coming on 01.06.2021. RT 🔄 if you’re excited. pic.twitter.com/mFbFEqEMUT — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 24, 2021

To recall, the company has already launched the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in two sizes 32-inch and 43-inch in India last year. The Mi 4A 40 was launched in 2019, now the company plans to upgrade the smartphone TV with a bezel-less design.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40: Specifications

Xiaomi‘s current-gen Mi TV 4A 40 sports a 40-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a 178-degree viewing angle and 5000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic L962-H8X processor paired with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android TV 9 operating system with the company’s own PatWall UI 3.0 skin on top.

Mi TV 4A 40 comes with two 8W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one Ethernet port.