Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

The entry-level model has a 32-inch HD ready Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition costs Rs 13,499.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Xiaomi’s latest Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in two screen sizes and it will now be made available in India starting today with 32-inch model. The entry-level model has a 32-inch HD ready display and it costs Rs 13,499. This model will go on sale on today, September 11, at 12:00 PM (noon) via Flipkart and mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Xiaomi had also launched the mid-size 43-inch model alongside, but it will be made available from September 15 at 6:00 PM via Amazon India and mi.com. This model costs Rs 22,999. Xiaomi also promised to bring these televisions in offline market as well. Also Read - Xiaomi’s MIUI Health app can now track heart rate with main camera and LED flash

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition: Specifications, feature

The focus of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is on the bezel-less display design. Xiaomi has cut down on the bezels to achieve a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and 178-degrees of viewing angle. The Mi TV Horizon Edition Series also features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12PM: Price, offers, features

The new range of Mi TVs are powered by a new and refined version of PatchWall designed specifically for Indian consumers. PatchWall now offers deep integration of 23+ content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar etc., content from 16+ languages.

Similar to older models, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with Android TV 9 Pie. So, you get easy access to Google Play apps and Chromecast. There’s also easy access to Google Assistant. With the bundled remote controller, users can perform searches via voice commands. The Google Data Saver mode also comes back, allowing users to stream content via a mobile hotspot with wasting data. What’s new though is the Mi QuickWake that helps you quickly wake your TV in just five seconds.

As for audio, the Mi TV Horizon Edition series comes equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. There’s also an array of ports at the back such as 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 9:18 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने 2GB और उससे कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए पेश किया Android 11 Go Edition

Realme 7 ने पहली सेल में किया धमाल, कुछ ही सेकेंड में बिक गए इतने लाख स्मार्टफोन

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32 इंच स्मार्ट टीवी 13,499 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें क्या मिल रही हैं डील्स

Oppo Reno 4 SE स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

ओप्पो ए32 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Best Sellers