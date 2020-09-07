Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A smart televisions are among the most value-for-money TVs you can buy the market. The company, however, continues to make them even better value with the Horizon Edition upgrade. The “Horizon” treatment comes to the entry-level models with reduced bezels and more features than before. Xiaomi has kept the prices still affordable and will put them up on sale from September 11. Also Read - Google Phone app brings call recording feature to several Xiaomi smartphones

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in two screen sizes. The entry-level model has a 32-inch HD ready display and it costs Rs 13,499. This model will go on sale on September 11 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. The bigger 43-inch model has a Full HD display and that will set you back by Rs 22,999. This variant will go on sale from September 16 at 6 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. Xiaomi says you can buy these TVs from its offline partners soon. Also Read - Google Android TV dongle price leaked, could launch with Pixel 5

Some of the notable highlights on the new models include an all-new bezel-less design with a new VPE (Vivid Picture Engine) and an updated PatchWall experience with smarter features. Also Read - Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition feature

The focus of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is on the bezel-less display design. Xiaomi has cut down on the bezels to achieve a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and 178-degrees of viewing angle. The Mi TV Horizon Edition Series also features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology. Xiaomi says it offers accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in color reproduction.

The new range of Mi TVs are powered by a new and refined version of PatchWall designed specifically for Indian consumers. PatchWall now offers deep integration of 23+ content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar etc., content from 16+ languages. You can now use Universal search to find shows/movies on all the platforms with just one click. The Kids Mode now helps parents restrict unsuitable content to kids.

With the Curated lists, users can easily discover content with a number of lists such as Celebrity Watchlist, India Top 10 Today, Collections, lists as per regional languages/genre and much more. With One Click Play, you can watch the latest in cricket, football, tennis and lots more on the Sports page powered by Hotstar. You can also watch news from the 7+ Live news channels integrated directly from PatchWall.

Similar to older models, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with Android TV 9 Pie. Hence, you get easy access to Google Play apps and Chromecast. There’s also easy access to Google Assistant. With the bundled remote controller, users can perform searches via voice commands. The Google Data Saver mode also comes back, allowing users to stream content via a mobile hotspot with wasting data. What’s new though is the Mi QuickWake that helps you quickly wake your TV in just five seconds.

As for audio, the Mi TV Horizon Edition series comes equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. There’s also an array of ports at the back such as 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports.