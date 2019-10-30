In September this year, Xiaomi promised that it will roll out Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to Mi TV Pro series in Q4. The Mi TV Pro line up includes Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, and Mi TV 4 Pro. Now, the company has rolled out the Android 9.0 update for the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro. It adds support for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This software update also includes Vivid Picture Engine, Google Data Saver feature along with optimization for Wireless Connectivity.

It also brings an Android security patch for the month of October. Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager at Xiaomi India, announced about the same via his official Twitter handle. The 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is currently available for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart.

Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Android 9 OTA has started Build: R3773 Android 9 update with official support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.This update includes Vivid Picture Engine, Google Data Saver feature along with optimisation for Wireless Connectivity and October Security Patch pic.twitter.com/IM4cv90rfg — Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) October 30, 2019

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro features (32, 43, 49)

To recall, Xiaomi launched Mi LED TV 4A Pro in three screen sizes in India. There is a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model, and a 49-inch variant. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a full HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports.

There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder. The 49-inch Mi TV model comes with full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 20W sound output. It is powered by an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor, paired with Mali 450 MP. The handset comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage option. The 32-inch Mi TV model is priced at Rs 12,499, whereas the 43-inch Mi TV model will costs Rs 21,999.