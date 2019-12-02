comscore Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition sale: Xiaomi smart TV price in India, offers, features
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today: Price in India, offers, features

The newest Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition offers 4K HDR support at an affordable price. It is set to go on sale for the first time today. Check out all the details.

  Published: December 2, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Xiaomi has been steadily growing its Mi TV portfolio in India. The latest is the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition launched last week. This is yet another launch in line with the company’s quest to offer 4K displays at affordable prices. The newest Mi TV is going on sale in India for the first time today. Read on to know everything about the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition sale.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition sale details

The new Xiaomi Mi TV comes with a price tag of Rs 34,999. It will be available starting today at 12:00PM. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon India, mi.com, or offline at Mi Home Stores.

In order to protect their Mi TV, buyers can opt to buy a one-year Mi Extended Warranty for just Rs 999. Lastly, they are also eligible for four months of Airtel DTH HD connection for just Rs 1,800. Lastly, the company is also offering free installation service within 15 days of delivery.

Features, specifications

The new Xiaomi smart TV runs on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. As the name suggests the TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10.

The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more.

As the Smart TV runs on Android TV OS, it brings support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. There is also a built-in data saver to reduce data consumption when you are streaming videos.

  Published Date: December 2, 2019 9:14 AM IST

