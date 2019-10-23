Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV goes on sale today. The TV will be available for purchase via Amazon India at 1:00PM IST. The TV is part of a new lineup of televisions introduced by the company in India last month. Xiaomi had launched three models in the Mi TV 4X lineup. The flagship model came with a 65-inch panel but it also announced 43-inch and 50-inch models. The 50-inch model was made available via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. It will be available via flash sale on Amazon India today.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV: Price and Features

The 50-inch Mi TV 4X model is available for Rs 29,999 via Amazon India. The TV is available with EMI starting from Rs 1,412 and there is also no-cost EMI options. There is also 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with all Axis Bank Credit/Debit cards. The offer is also applicable on EMI transactions and Citi Bank Credit or Debit cards. With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, customers get 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 and 5 percent reward points. There is also partner offers including Rs 250 off on Dish TV HD set top box.

The Mi TV 4X 50 features a 50-inch 4K panel with 10-bit HDR support. The display supports 60HZ refresh rate and has 178-degree viewing angle. The TV also includes two 10W speakers for a combined output of 20 Watts. The TV comes with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port including one ARC, one AV port, one S/PDIF, one RF, one LAN port and supports WiFi. The TV uses a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with Mali-450 MP3 GPU.

The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage. It runs PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV and now shows content from platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar and others. It also brings a collection of 4K content from streaming platforms. The new UI also brings a light theme, carousel posters, Google Play, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.