Xiaomi has expanded its Mi TV line-up in India with the launch of a new smart TV. With smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi has a slogan “48-megapixel camera for everyone.” Now, with the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition, the company has a new slogan “4K for everyone.” Here is all you need to know about the new Smart TV from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition price and availability

The new Xiaomi TV will be available starting December 2 for Rs 34,999. The sale will take place at 12:00PM via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition detailed

The new Xiaomi smart TV will run on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. As the name suggests the TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10.

The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more.

As the Smart TV runs on Android TV OS, it brings support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. There is also a built-in data saver to reduce data consumption when you are streaming videos.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced Black Friday Sale which will take place between November 29 and December 2. The sale will see limited period price drops on smartphones and other products. We can expect deals on Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Mi A3, Redmi K20-series, Redmi Note 8 series and more. The Mi TV smart TV range, accessories and other Xiaomi products will also be seeing some discounts, exchange and EMI offers.