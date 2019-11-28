comscore Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India; price, specifications
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition launched; price in India, sale date and more
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition launched; price in India, sale date and more

Smart TVs

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition smart TV is powered by Android TV OS with PatchWall UI on top.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 12:20 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-tv-4x-55-2020-edition-india-launch

Xiaomi has expanded its Mi TV line-up in India with the launch of a new smart TV. With smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi has a slogan “48-megapixel camera for everyone.” Now, with the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition, the company has a new slogan “4K for everyone.” Here is all you need to know about the new Smart TV from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition price and availability

The new Xiaomi TV will be available starting December 2 for Rs 34,999. The sale will take place at 12:00PM via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition detailed

The new Xiaomi smart TV will run on Android TV platform (Android 9 Pie) with PatchWall UI on top. As the name suggests the TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display. With Vivid Picture Engine for punchy colors, the smart TV also supports HDR 10.

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Also Read

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

The new Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It supports a range of 4K content with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. There are 16 other content partners too, such as ZEE5, YouTube and more.

As the Smart TV runs on Android TV OS, it brings support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. There is also a built-in data saver to reduce data consumption when you are streaming videos.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

Also Read

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced Black Friday Sale which will take place between November 29 and December 2. The sale will see limited period price drops on smartphones and other products. We can expect deals on Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Mi A3, Redmi K20-series, Redmi Note 8 series and more. The Mi TV smart TV range, accessories and other Xiaomi products will also be seeing some discounts, exchange and EMI offers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 12:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
News
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language
Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers
iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

Deals

iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
News
Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language