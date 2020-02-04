comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 43-inch 4K panel on sale today: Price in India, specs
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 43-inch 4K panel on sale today: Price in India, specifications

As part of the flash sale, Xiaomi's 43-inch Mi smart TV will be available for Rs 24,999 in India. There is a 5 percent instant discount offer on EMI with ICICI Band credit and Debit card.

  Published: February 4, 2020 11:56 AM IST
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X will go on sale in a few minutes, and buyers get this smart TV through Flipkart. As part of the flash sale, Xiaomi’s 43-inch smart TV will be available for Rs 24,999 in India. If you are interested in buying this Xiaomi Mi TV, then you can also get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank’s Buzz credit card. One can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

There is also a 5 percent instant discount offer on EMI with ICICI Band credit and Debit card. As for the features, the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X comes with 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264.

Besides, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is also on sale via Amazon.in. To recall, Xiaomi launched this phone in the month of August. The budget smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the key highlights of the device is the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The Redmi Note 8 will be up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com. As for the price, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 11:56 AM IST

