News

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels

Smart TVs

The Mi TV 5 is expected to be Xiaomi's entry into premium smart TV segment. It will launch alongside Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro tomorrow.

  • Updated: November 4, 2019 1:44 PM IST
xiaomi mi tv 5

Xiaomi Mi TV 5

Xiaomi is hosting an event in China tomorrow where it will unveil a number of devices. The big announcement will be the Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera setup. It is expected to be joined by Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 Series. Ahead of their launch tomorrow, Xiaomi has revealed some of the key details of the Mi TV 5 Smart TV. The Chinese smartphone maker has become a big player in the smart TV segment. The new series will replace the existing Mi TV 4 series and is expected to challenge OnePlus in the TV market.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design detailed ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi is teasing the Mi TV 5 Series will come with really thin bezels. The poster for the smartphone shows that the TV will have 1.8mm thin bezel surrounding the display. In comparison to Mi TV 4 Series, the bezel surrounding the screen panel will be 47.1 percent narrower. In other words, the Mi TV 5 series will offer more screen real estate than its predecessor. Xiaomi is focused on trimming the bezels and the Mi TV 5 will come with thinnest bezels yet. Xiaomi has also revealed that the body thickness of the TV will be 5.9mm.

xiaomi, xiaomi mi tv 5, xiaomi mi tv 5 price, mi tv 5 specifications

Photo: GizmoChina

The design teased by the company shows that it will have an integrated bending frame and back plate without screws. Xiaomi has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Mi TV 5 series. It will be powered by a 12nm T972 chipset and will include support for 8K video playback. The chipset is claimed to be 63 percent faster than the previous generation CPU. The Mi TV 5 series also sees bump in memory and will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This should be huge since existing models only offer 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

Also Read

With Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi wants to challenge OnePlus TV series and plans to use an OLED panel. The 4K QLED panel is said to cover 108 percent of NTSC wide color gamut. The panel will likely be supplied by Samsung and will be a step up from LCD and LED panels seen on Mi TV 4 series. The right side of the device seems to have a ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ branding and it will extremely slim. Xiaomi is entering the premium end of smart TV market and it needs to be seen whether it asks for premium price as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 4, 2019 1:44 PM IST

