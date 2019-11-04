comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels

Smart TVs

The Mi TV 5 is expected to be Xiaomi's entry into premium smart TV segment. It will launch alongside Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro tomorrow.

  • Updated: November 4, 2019 1:44 PM IST
xiaomi mi tv 5

Xiaomi is hosting an event in China tomorrow where it will unveil a number of devices. The big announcement will be the Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera setup. It is expected to be joined by Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 Series. Ahead of their launch tomorrow, Xiaomi has revealed some of the key details of the Mi TV 5 Smart TV. The Chinese smartphone maker has become a big player in the smart TV segment. The new series will replace the existing Mi TV 4 series and is expected to challenge OnePlus in the TV market.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design detailed ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi is teasing the Mi TV 5 Series will come with really thin bezels. The poster for the smartphone shows that the TV will have 1.8mm thin bezel surrounding the display. In comparison to Mi TV 4 Series, the bezel surrounding the screen panel will be 47.1 percent narrower. In other words, the Mi TV 5 series will offer more screen real estate than its predecessor. Xiaomi is focused on trimming the bezels and the Mi TV 5 will come with thinnest bezels yet. Xiaomi has also revealed that the body thickness of the TV will be 5.9mm.

xiaomi, xiaomi mi tv 5, xiaomi mi tv 5 price, mi tv 5 specifications

Photo: GizmoChina

The design teased by the company shows that it will have an integrated bending frame and back plate without screws. Xiaomi has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Mi TV 5 series. It will be powered by a 12nm T972 chipset and will include support for 8K video playback. The chipset is claimed to be 63 percent faster than the previous generation CPU. The Mi TV 5 series also sees bump in memory and will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This should be huge since existing models only offer 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

Also Read

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

With Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi wants to challenge OnePlus TV series and plans to use an OLED panel. The 4K QLED panel is said to cover 108 percent of NTSC wide color gamut. The panel will likely be supplied by Samsung and will be a step up from LCD and LED panels seen on Mi TV 4 series. The right side of the device seems to have a ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ branding and it will extremely slim. Xiaomi is entering the premium end of smart TV market and it needs to be seen whether it asks for premium price as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 4, 2019 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
News
Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 design revealed by the company, shows slim bezels
Apple still working on 'wraparound' display for its iPhone: Report

News

Apple still working on 'wraparound' display for its iPhone: Report
Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Smart TVs with LED displays under Rs 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel का 599 रुपये प्रीपेड प्लान अब दिल्ली में भी उपलब्ध

Xiaomi ने Mi TV 5 के डिजाइन का किया खुलासा

Xiaomi Mi Watch की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, ऐसा दिखता है डिजाइन

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 स्मार्टफोन 6 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Y19 स्मार्टफोन 6GB रैम के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow
News
Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow
Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details

News

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report
Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

News

Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile