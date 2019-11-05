Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen sizes

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 5 Pro lineup as the successor to Mi TV 4 in China. At an event in China today, Xiaomi officially launched the Mi TV 5 series in three different screen sizes. These are the most premium smart TVs yet from the Chinese smartphone maker. As rumored before, they bring a number of enhancements over the outgoing models. The Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro will be available in three screen sizes – 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro: Price and Specifications

The Mi TV 5 Pro is a premium smart TV offering that will compete with OnePlus TV Q1 series. The 55-inch model will be available for RMB 3,699 (around Rs 36,990). The 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 49,990) and RMB 9,999 (around Rs 99,990) respectively. The pricing shows Xiaomi is serious about competing with Samsung, LG and Sony in the higher end of the price segment.

The Mi TV 5 Pro lineup comes with a Quantum Dot or QLED display panel and it supports HDR10+. There is also support for MEMC motion compensation and 8K decoding. Xiaomi claims that the panel covers 108 percent of the NTSC color gamut. Powered by a 12nm Amlogic T972 chipset, Xiaomi claims the new series is 63 percent faster than the previous generation CPU. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Mi TV 5 Pro from Xiaomi runs PatchWall UI and features support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD sound.

There is also MEMC dynamic image-quality compensation technology for smoother motion pictures. The Mi TV 5 Pro is also slim measuring just 5.9mm at its thinnest edge. At 1.8mm, Xiaomi says the bezels surrounding the display are 47.1 percent narrower that Mi TV 4. It is built using aluminium and comes with a screw-less design. Xiaomi has become a leader in the TV segment and with Mi TV 5 Pro, it wants to lead in the premium segment as well.