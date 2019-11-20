Xiaomi has released a new short video on Weibo. It reveals that the Mi TV 5 series will soon offer support for the video calling feature. This means that Mi TV 5 users will soon be able to make a call using Xiaomi’s smart TV. To recall, the Chinese phone maker launched its Mi TV 5 series in China in November this year. This Mi TV lineup is a sequel to the Mi TV 4 series. India Shops first reported about this feature.

The Pro variant is a premium smart TV offering from Xiaomi that competes with the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Talking about the rest of the features, the Mi TV 5 Pro lineup comes with a Quantum Dot or QLED display panel and it supports HDR10+. There is also support for MEMC motion compensation and 8K decoding. Xiaomi claims that the panel covers 108 percent of the NTSC color gamut.

Powered by a 12nm Amlogic T972 chipset, Xiaomi claims the new series is 63 percent faster than the previous generation CPU. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Mi TV 5 Pro from Xiaomi runs PatchWall UI and features support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD sound.

There is also MEMC dynamic image-quality compensation technology for smoother motion pictures. The Mi TV 5 Pro is also slim measuring just 5.9mm at its thinnest edge. At 1.8mm, Xiaomi says the bezels surrounding the display are 47.1 percent narrower that Mi TV 4. It is built using aluminium and comes with a screw-less design. Xiaomi has become a leader in the TV segment and with Mi TV 5 Pro, it wants to lead in the premium segment as well.

The 55-inch model is priced at RMB 3,699 (around Rs 36,990) in China. The 65-inch and 75-inch models are priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 49,990) and RMB 9,999 (around Rs 99,990) respectively. The pricing shows Xiaomi is serious about competing with Samsung, LG, and Sony in the higher end of the price segment.