comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know

Smart TVs

The Mi TV 5 will reportedly be launched within a month. This information was reportedly confirmed by Li Xiaoshuang, general manager of Xiaomi TV, as per a report.

  • Published: October 19, 2019 4:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi TV

(Representational image)

Xiaomi has launched a number of smart TVs in its popular Mi TV 4 series. Now, the company is rumored to launch a new Mi TV 5 series soon. In January this year, an alleged Mi TV 5 line up made an appearance on China’s 3C certification website. Now, a new report claims that the Mi TV 5 will be launched within a month. This information was reportedly confirmed by Li Xiaoshuang, general manager of Xiaomi TV.

“A popular Weibo user shared a screenshot of his private chat with Li Xiaoshuang,” Gizchina reports. In the screenshot, he confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi Mi TV 5. The cited source suggests that the Mi TV 5 could make its debut before November 19, that is likely to be in China. However, IT Homes (quoting an inside source) said that the new Mi TV will be released before November 11. If previous reports are to be believed, the Mi TV 5 will come in 65-inch screen size initially. A lot of details regarding this upcoming Mi TV are still under wraps.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo leaked, shows off full screen display without any notch

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo leaked, shows off full screen display without any notch

Besides, last month, Xiaomi launched its latest Mi TV series in China. The new Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup comes in three different panel sizes with 4K resolution. However, the key difference here is that users can also play 8K content on this Smart TV lineup. The three-panel sizes include 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Xiaomi revealed that it has used “premium materials” to construct the new Mi TV Pro lineup including aluminum alloy.

In the same month, Xiaomi unveiled its 65-inch Mi TV 4X in India. This is the biggest TV yet from the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India.  This television is available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

65-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X features

The Mi TV 65-inch comes with a 4K HDR panel supporting a 10-bit display and wide color gamut. Like Motorola‘s offering, Xiaomi has also added MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip. The TV has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The Mi TV 4X series also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors. The Mi TV 4X also runs Android TV with PatchWall 2.0 UI.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 19, 2019 4:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know
Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know
TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

News

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Deals

Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review
Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Deals

Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

Smart TVs

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

हिंदी समाचार

Mobile World Congress 2020 : नोकिया लॉन्च कर सकता है 5G स्मार्टफोन Nokia 8.2

Canon India नोएडा में खोलेगा टेक्नीकल एक्सीलेंसी सेंटर

सोशल मीडिया एप TikTok ने निखिल गांधी को बनाया इंडिया प्रमुख

Flipkart Diwali sale पर धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें Thomson TV, 5,999 रुपये से शुरू होंगी कीमत

Vivo Y11 और Vivo Y19 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
News
TikTok addiction: A 19-year-old boy falls off roof while making a video
Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

News

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October
Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

News

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300
India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

News

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system
Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release