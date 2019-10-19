Xiaomi Mi TV 5 to reportedly launch within a month: All you need to know

Xiaomi has launched a number of smart TVs in its popular Mi TV 4 series. Now, the company is rumored to launch a new Mi TV 5 series soon. In January this year, an alleged Mi TV 5 line up made an appearance on China’s 3C certification website. Now, a new report claims that the Mi TV 5 will be launched within a month. This information was reportedly confirmed by Li Xiaoshuang, general manager of Xiaomi TV.

“A popular Weibo user shared a screenshot of his private chat with Li Xiaoshuang,” Gizchina reports. In the screenshot, he confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi Mi TV 5. The cited source suggests that the Mi TV 5 could make its debut before November 19, that is likely to be in China. However, IT Homes (quoting an inside source) said that the new Mi TV will be released before November 11. If previous reports are to be believed, the Mi TV 5 will come in 65-inch screen size initially. A lot of details regarding this upcoming Mi TV are still under wraps.

Besides, last month, Xiaomi launched its latest Mi TV series in China. The new Xiaomi Mi TV Pro lineup comes in three different panel sizes with 4K resolution. However, the key difference here is that users can also play 8K content on this Smart TV lineup. The three-panel sizes include 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Xiaomi revealed that it has used “premium materials” to construct the new Mi TV Pro lineup including aluminum alloy.

In the same month, Xiaomi unveiled its 65-inch Mi TV 4X in India. This is the biggest TV yet from the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The new 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. This television is available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

65-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X features

The Mi TV 65-inch comes with a 4K HDR panel supporting a 10-bit display and wide color gamut. Like Motorola‘s offering, Xiaomi has also added MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip. The TV has a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The Mi TV 4X series also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors. The Mi TV 4X also runs Android TV with PatchWall 2.0 UI.