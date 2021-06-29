comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition now official with dual cameras, Mi TV ES tags along
Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is the first smart TV with dual cameras

Xiaomi has introduced the new Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, which is safely the world's first smart TV with dual cameras.

mi tv 6

As announced previously, Xiaomi finally took the wraps off its Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and the Mi TV ES 2022 smart TVs in China. Out of the two, the Mi TV 6 has been teased multiple times before and comes with intriguing features such as dual cameras, 100W speakers, and more. This is also a first for a smart TV. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 could bring this important feature and a refreshed design

Both smart TVs come with a multi-zone backlight system for a better viewing experience with improved brightness, contrast, and picture quality. Here’s all you need to know about the new Xiaomi smart TVs. Also Read - Vivo V21 Pro could launch next month, design could be teased soon

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition features, specs, price

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is a take on high-end smart TVs with compelling features at an affordable price tag. This has resulted in 48-megapixel dual cameras (for AI gesture control, video calling, and AI eye protection), 90W speakers, and more exciting features. Also Read - Windows 11 release date tipped: Check when you can download Windows 11 stable build

The smart TV comes with a 4K QLED display with 97 per cent DCI-P3 cinematic wide colour gamut, 1,200 nits brightness, 3D LUT tech for colour accuracy, and a dual 120Hz refresh rate that also supports 120Hz MEMC. There’s also support for Dolby Vision IQ for better picture quality.

mi tv 6

It is powered by a MediaTek MT9950 chip, coupled with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smart TV also supports Dolby Vision Atmos, spatial surround sound, and HDMI 2.1 + VRR support for gaming consoles. On the connectivity front, there are 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an AV input, an optical fibre interface, and more.

With a metal unibody, the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition gets a sleek design and minimal bezels. It comes in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (around Rs 48,000) for the 55-inch variant, CNY 7,999 (around Rs 91,000) for the 65-inch model, and CNY 9,999 (around Rs 1,14,000) for the 75-inch screen size. It will be available to buy, starting July 9 in China.

Mi TV ES 2022 features, specs, price

The Mi TV ES 2022 comes with a full-screen display with HDR10+, 94 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and MEMC. It is powered by the MediaTek MT9638 chipset and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

mi tv es 2022

It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS audio system with two 12.5W speakers. Th TV comes with various connectivity options such as  Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an AV port, an ATV/DTMB, and one S/PDIF input.

The Xiaomi Mi TV ES 2022 is priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs 39,000) for the 55-inch model, CNY 4,399 (around Rs 50,000) for the 65-inch unit, and CNY 5,999 (around Rs 68,000) for the 75-inch variant. It will be available to buy, starting July 9.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2021 9:39 AM IST

