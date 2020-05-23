comscore Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched
Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched

The budget friendly Xiaomi Mi TV E43K with 1080p panel will be made available in China at a price tag of RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,000).

  Published: May 23, 2020 7:52 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched one more smart TV based on PatchWall interface in its portfolio. The all-new Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is launched in China and as the name suggests, it features a 43-inch display. This smart TV boasts of a bezel-less design and a full-HD resolution in the affordable E series for the company. Also Read - Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

The budget friendly Xiaomi Mi TV E43K with 1080p panel will be made available in China at a price tag of RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,000). Consumers looking to purchase this Mi TV can head to Xiaomiyoupin, as it is already selling on the platform. It is not known at this point, if the same television will make it to other parts of the world including India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K: Features and specifications

The Mi TV E43K packs offers a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display panel. It supports 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree viewing angles. Internally, this has been powered by an unknown dual-core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed and a Mali-450 MP2 GPU. Xiaomi notes that the Mi TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage for apps operation. For audio, It features two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 और Band 3 को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट में मिला लैपटॉप अनलॉकिंग फीचर

In terms of software, Xiaomi has included its PatchWall interface to this Mi TV E43K. The PatchWall is essentially an aggregator UI app that brings content from different apps to one place. The television will come pre-loaded with several apps, and access to the Mi app store as well. The television is compatible with Airplay and Miracast.

In terms of connectivity ports, the Mi TV E43K offers two HDMI ports and one of them supports HDMI ARC (High Definition Multimedia Interface Audio Return Channel). You also get an AV port, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. Other than that there is Wi-Fi connectivity and infrared.

