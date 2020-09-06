Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

Xiaomi India is currently gearing up to launch its latest smart TV product in the market. The company has already revealed that it is planning to launch the upcoming product on September 7, 2020. The company also confirmed that the new product will be known as the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition. Looking at the teaser page, Xiaomi is using multiple adjective-filled phrases to create some hype around the launch. These phrases include “A Sumptuous Feeling”, “Quintessential Display Tech”, and “More Is Always More”. Some other adjectives include “Patch Wall Experience”, and “Quick Wake”. At the same time, some information around the upcoming product has just surfaced online right before the launch. Let’s check out the latest information around the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition here including the design and specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design, 48MP quad rear camera setup

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition information leaked, details

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV product will feature a 43-inch LED display. The device will also come with FHD resolution along with Android TV 9-based PatchWall UI. Other features include support for Google Assistant and a 20W speaker. The name already confirms that this is the first Smart TV under the Horizon branding in the Indian market. This product comes just months after Xiaomi launched a laptop, its first product under the Horizon brand.

Digging deeper, the Mi TV Horizon Edition will feature 1GB RAM with 8GB internal storage and Cortex A53 processors. Xiaomi will also likely add 3 HDMI ports on the Smart TV along with 2 USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software end, we will also get built-in Chromecast, and Google Data Saver.

The report also claims that Xiaomi will also add DTS-HD technology on the upcoming Smart TV. Talking about the design, considering the name, the product will also feature a “bezel-less” design. Finally, the device will also feature a Quick Wake feature as noted above.