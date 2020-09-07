Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi TV Horizon Edition in India today and the event will take place today at 12:00PM. As per the teasers, the product will feature a “bezel-less” design, and a Quick Wake feature. The latter means that Mi TV users will be able to quickly turn on the TV from standby mode. The Mi TV is rumored to launch with a QLED or OLED panel. Also Read - Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check details

The upcoming Android TV is teased to offer access to over 5,000 apps, and “quintessential display tech” for image quality. The price, sale, availability details and full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be revealed today at the event. Read on to know more about what could be the possible features of the new Mi TV. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com: Check offers

Mi TV Horizon Edition: Expected specifications

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon is likely to come with built-in Chromecast. It could offer support for Google AssistantGoogle Data Saver tech. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the company will launch a 43-inch full-HD display. This Android TV could pack a Cortex-A53 processor, which will be backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It is likely to ship with Android TV 9 software, based on Patchwall UI. Also Read - Google Phone app brings call recording feature to several Xiaomi smartphones

In terms of connectivity, the device will reportedly have three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. It is likely to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack too. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to feature a thin frame and an inverted V-shaped stand design, as per leaked images. One of the leaked renders showed that Xiaomi will add the Mi logo at the bottom chin. The new Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to feature 20W speakers with DTS-HD tech.