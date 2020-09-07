comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today: Check details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today: Expected specifications and more
News

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today: Expected specifications and more

Smart TVs

The price, sale, availability details and full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be revealed today at the event.

  • Updated: September 7, 2020 11:09 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi TV Horizon Edition in India today and the event will take place today at 12:00PM. As per the teasers, the product will feature a “bezel-less” design, and a Quick Wake feature. The latter means that Mi TV users will be able to quickly turn on the TV from standby mode. The Mi TV is rumored to launch with a QLED or OLED panel. Also Read - Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check details

The upcoming Android TV is teased to offer access to over 5,000 apps, and “quintessential display tech” for image quality. The price, sale, availability details and full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be revealed today at the event. Read on to know more about what could be the possible features of the new Mi TV. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com: Check offers

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Mi TV Horizon Edition: Expected specifications

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon is likely to come with built-in Chromecast. It could offer support for Google AssistantGoogle Data Saver tech. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the company will launch a 43-inch full-HD display. This Android TV could pack a Cortex-A53 processor, which will be backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It is likely to ship with Android TV 9 software, based on Patchwall UI. Also Read - Google Phone app brings call recording feature to several Xiaomi smartphones

In terms of connectivity, the device will reportedly have three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. It is likely to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack too. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to feature a thin frame and an inverted V-shaped stand design, as per leaked images. One of the leaked renders showed that Xiaomi will add the Mi logo at the bottom chin. The new Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to feature 20W speakers with DTS-HD tech.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 11:04 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2020 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today
Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today
Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

News

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today
Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM
Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com
Google Phone app brings call recording to Xiaomi devices

News

Google Phone app brings call recording to Xiaomi devices
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21और S21+ हुए स्पॉट, बैटरी डिटेल्स हुई रिवील

हाल में लॉन्च हुए इस स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा कैशबैक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

PUBG Ban: गेम न खेल पाने की वजह से 21 वर्षीय छात्र ने की आत्महत्या

Redmi Earphones की सेल आज से, मात्र 399 रुपये में खरीदें डायनेमिक साउंड आउटपुट वाले ईयरफोन्स

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition आज 43इंच के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
News
Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM
OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

News

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update
PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers