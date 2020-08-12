Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, and its price is set at RMB 49,999 in China, which is around Rs 5.37 lakhs in India. The transparent TV from Xiaomi will be up for sale starting August 16 and is already available for pre-order. Interestingly, this television has no backlight and one might feel like the image is floating. Xiaomi is yet to reveal whether this TV will also be launched in other markets, including India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition features

The Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition comes with dual 8W speakers. It offers support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD. It sports a 55-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) transparent OLED display with 150,000:1 static contrast ratio. The television seems to have very slim bezels on the sides, but the chin is a bit huge. It has a 10-bit panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC motion tech. The newly launched Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 1ms response time. Also Read - Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; Here is when these Mi and Redmi devices will get the update

The TV is powered by a Cortex-A73 CPU, which is backed by the Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The device ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It rests on a circular base that features the main processing unit and speaker. One will find all the ports On the back of this base. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition offers support for Xiaomi’s AIoT ecosystem. The latest Mi TV from Xiaomi is compatible with Airplay and Miracast. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro get Android 10 upgrade; everything we know

In terms of connectivity, the newly launched Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and three HDMI ports. This also includes two USB ports, an AV port, and an Ethernet port. The television ships with MIUI, which has a built–in-app store.