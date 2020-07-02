comscore Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel launched
Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series is the most exquisite smart TV from the company yet.

  Published: July 2, 2020 4:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series, the first OLED TV under this branding, is now official. The Chinese company has launched the 65-inch 4K TV with 120Hz refresh rate in its home market. The TV is another example of Xiaomi making leaps in the consumer electronics segment. After disrupting the entry-level price segment, it is aiming to conquer the premium end of the market as well. The Mi TV Master Series seems designed to compete with the likes of Sony, Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Huawei and others. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series is priced at RMB 12,999 (around Rs 1,37,650). This is an OLED TV with a 65-inch panel. It sports an exquisite design and looks more premium than other Mi TV models that came before it. The smart TV is powered by MediaTek chipset and runs MIUI built for televisions. To be specific, there is MediaTek MTK9650 SoC with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also Read - Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson

In terms of features, the Mi TV Master Series sports a 10-bit 65-inch 4K OLED panel, which should produce more colors. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC and has 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The peak brightness goes up to 1,000 nits and other features include 1000000:1 contrast ratio. As you can see from the image, the smart TV has 98.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1ms response time, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Also Read - Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India, will compete with OnePlus TV

Even though this TV looks extremely thin and small for a 65-inch model, it packs good audio system as well. According to GizmoChina, there is a 65W built-in speaker system including 2 x 12.5W left/right channels, 2 x 10W surround channels and 20W 50Hz ultra-low frequency subwoofer. For XiaoAI voice assistant, there is a 4-mic array. The TV supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV also includes ports such as three HDMI, two USB, S/PDIF, optical, ethernet and antenna.

  Published Date: July 2, 2020 4:35 PM IST

