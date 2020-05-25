Xiaomi Mi TV now offers curated movies and TV series collections in India

As users are now watching movies and TV series online more than ever, Xiaomi has added a new ‘Collections’ feature on PatchWall. The Xiaomi Mi TV users will now be able to check out curated movies and TV series collections in India. One will find this feature right below the “Recent Added” content on the home screen. This news comes after Xiaomi offered Sony LIV streaming service to Mi TV users. The Chinese company even added a new Kids mode.

The announcement about the new Mi TV feature was made by Eshwar Nilakantan, who is Xiaomi’s category lead for smart TVs. “Launched Collections on PatchWall! One place to check out the best-curated movies across Genres, Actors, etc.. The curated list has movies for everyone! Mi Fans – hope you like this feature!!,” wrote Xiaomi’s Eshwar in a tweet.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the company has added the new feature to just PatchWall 3.0 or other versions too. Besides, the brand recently integrated the Sony LIV app to its PatchWall UI. After the direct integration with PatchWall, users will get a new experience. This was announced by the Mi TV India team on social media. For the app integration to work, Xiaomi Mi TV users in India will have to install the latest update from Xiaomi.

Previously, the app was available through the app store, but now it’ll come pre-loaded on the main interface. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi already offers content from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar on the PatchWall interface. As mentioned above, the brand also recently added a Kids mode. This includes parental lock, smart curation, safe universal search, free educational content, and more. Meanwhile, the brand’s sub-brand Redmi is reportedly all set to launch its new TV in China tomorrow.