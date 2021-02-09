comscore Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 120Hz display, 30W stereo speakers launched
Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with 4K display, 30W stereo speaker system launched

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch with QLED 120Hz display, six speaker system, built-in Chromecast launched, will be available starting March 2021

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV Q1 75-inch alongside the Mi 11 flagship smartphone. The latest flagship Smart TV packs some robust features including a 120Hz refresh rate HDR+ panel, 2GB RAM, and a metal-encased body with razor-thin bezels surrounding the perimeters. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12.5 globally: List of smartphones that will get the update

The Mi TV Q1 75-inch Smart TV has been launched for a price of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,14,145). Here are the specifications, price, availability and other details. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 could launch in India on February 10, hints Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch specifications Also Read - Redmi K40 with dual stereo speakers to launch on February 25

The new Mi TV Q1 features a 75-inch QLED 4K UHD panel. The display has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle for wide visibility. Besides, you get quantum dot technology, NTSC colour range with 1.07 billion colour variations, 192 zones of full array dynamic local dimming, and 1,024 different colour shades. The TV ships with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support as well. 

The Mi TV Q1 75-inch embeds a 30W stereo speaker system which includes two tweeters and four woofers. The speaker system gets Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support as well. Powering the device is a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT9611 processor which is paired with Mali G52 P2 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB native storage. It runs on Android 10 OS and bundles Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube apps. The TV also includes a built-in microphone hands-free control on Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. 

Xiaomi, Mi TV Q1 75-inch, Mi TV, Mi Smart TV, Mi 4K TV, 75-inch Mi 4K UHD TV, Mi

(Image: Xiaomi)

Moreover, you get dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with the Mi Voice remote. There is a built-in digital tuner as well for local TV station broadcast. Xiaomi has incorporated Low Latency mode for users who want to have a better gaming experience on a widescreen. Connectivity options on the Mi TV Q1 75-inch include- WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, S/PDIF, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Ethernet. Like other Mi TVs, it comes with built-in Chromecast.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch price & availability

The new Mi TV Q1 75-inch is set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,14,145) and it will be up for sale in Europe from March 2021. The new Smart TV from Xiaomi will be available for purchase in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain first with further expansion in other regions over time. Xiaomi cited early bird buyers will be able to grab the Smart TV for a price of EUR 999 (around Rs 87,900) on the first day of sale.    

  Published Date: February 9, 2021 3:07 PM IST

