Xiaomi Mi TV QLED 75 launches in India with 120Hz QLED display

Xiaomi launched its first QLED smart TV in India late last year and has now unveiled a bigger version of the same. It is called the Mi TV QLED 75 and is priced at Rs 1,19,999. It carries over the same design theme as the Mi QLED TV 55 but brings in some upgrades to the viewing experience as well as the audio. At the moment, this is the largest and the most expensive smart TV that Xiaomi sells in India.

Before we tell you about its features, here's everything about the prices and availability. The Mi TV QLED 75 costs Rs 1,19,900 in India, surpassing its previous 55-inch QLED TV and 65-inch TV prices. It will go on sale on April 27 and will be available on Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's website. As part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is bundling a discount of Rs 7,500 if you make the transaction via HDFC Bank credit card and EMI.

Xiaomi Mi TV QLED 75 features

As the name suggests, the Mi TV QLED 75 features a large 75-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent. It supports a maximum resolution of 4K. This is the first Xiaomi smart TV to feature a refresh rate of 120Hz and it also feature Xiaomi's Reality Flow (MEMC) technology. The display is compliant with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats.

Xiaomi says the Mi QLED TV 75 supports 100 percent NTSC colours. It features a full array local dimming technology that claims to introduce higher contrasts.

The audio department is taken care of by a stereo speaker setup with a rated total output of 30W. Similar to the Mi TV QLED 55, the 75-inch model also features a six-driver setup. The TV supports multiple audio formats like Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

As part of the smart TV package, the Mi TV QLED 75 runs on Android TV 10. This means it brings along support for Google Play and Chromecast streaming. Xiaomi also bakes PatchWall as its alternate interface that we have seen on previous Mi TV models. Similar to the recently launched Redmi TV X55, the Mi TV QLED 75 gets the Mi Home app for controlling smart devices.

Unlike other Android TV models, the Mi TV QLED 75 comes with hands-free Google Assistant. This is achieved by using far-field mics to prevent the need for speaking into the remote controller. Users can also choose Alexa as the default voice assistant. The TV relies on a 64-bit A55 quad-core chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Connectivity options on the Mi TV QLED 75-inch include three HDMI 2.1 ports with support for ALLM and eARC alongside the usual wireless connections and I/O ports. Xiaomi bundles a new metal stand as part of the package to install it on a tabletop.